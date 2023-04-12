The Advertiser - Cessnock
Community members are encouraged to have their say on the development application for a Woolworths store at Kurri Kurri

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated April 12 2023 - 2:40pm, first published 2:00pm
Development Application (DA) for a Woolworths store at Kurri Kurri. Picture supplied
Development Application (DA) for a Woolworths store at Kurri Kurri. Picture supplied

Hot on the heels of a $3m facelift plan, Kurri Kurri's central business district is about to receive another shot in the arm with a development application lodged for a Woolworths supermarket.

