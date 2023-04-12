Hot on the heels of a $3m facelift plan, Kurri Kurri's central business district is about to receive another shot in the arm with a development application lodged for a Woolworths supermarket.
The application has been lodged with Cessnock City Council and is now open for public submissions prior to the matter being determined by the Joint Regional Planning Panel.
The plan is good news for the Coalfields with numerous jobs expected to be created both during and after construction, if the supermarket is approved.
The plan is for the construction of a new Woolworths supermarket on the former IGA site (in Kingsway Plaza) flanked by Lang and Barton streets.
Cessnock Ward D councillor Mitchell Hill said now is the perfect time for the community to express any concerns, with the development application on public exhibition and open for public comment.
The footprint of the Woolworth's store measures approximately 3400 square metres according to planning documentation.
Cr Hill believes the planning panel will meet soon to discuss the proposal which also has provision for three specialty shops and 180 parking spaces across an underground and top level carpark.
Cr Hill said he is interested in getting some more information to find out if any of the current businesses located at Kingsway Plaza plan to remain in the new facility.
There are currently a number of popular businesses located within the plaza, including a coffee shop and a Priceline Pharmacy.
"The development will definitely provide a number of new jobs, as well as the much needed redevelopment of the site," he said.
Cr Hill encourages residents to look at the current plans available on the DA Tracker on council's website.
"If the community has questions about traffic control on Barton Street or access to the shops via pedestrian laneways, these are the sorts of questions that can be put to Woolworths," he said.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
