Newcastle Permanent has announced its Future Maker Awards, which aims to celebrate people in the community who are making a real difference.
Nominations for the Future Maker Awards are open to everyone in NSW across the categories of Community, Sport, Business, Research, and Innovation.
With a total of $5000 in prizes on offer, the winner in each category will take home $1000 from the Newcastle Permanent.
Chief Distribution Officer Paul Juergens said the Future Maker Awards are a chance for local individuals who go above and beyond for their communities to receive the recognition they deserve.
"We want to know about people in the community who are making a difference, the ones who put a smile on people's faces for the work that they do," he said.
"Anyone can nominate a Future Maker and we encourage the community to put forward people that inspire them the most and contribute to the success and wellbeing of their community."
Nominations for Future Makers are open to anyone who is making a difference, including a cafe owner who offers exceptional service each morning and provides employment for local youth to a local mum dedicating her life to help victims of domestic violence.
Nominations for the Future Makers Awards are now open and close on Friday, May 5.
Winners will be announced in July.
To nominate a Future Maker, please complete the online form: https://newcastlepermanentcx.syd1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_0Dp0963qmzwv8Vw
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
