The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Hunter girls who are currently in Year 6 or Year 10 have the opportunity to study at a Southern Highlands boarding school

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
April 13 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SCHOOLING: Two new opportunities have arisen for Hunter girls to attend Frensham in the Southern Highlands. Picture supplied
SCHOOLING: Two new opportunities have arisen for Hunter girls to attend Frensham in the Southern Highlands. Picture supplied

Two new opportunities for girls living in the Hunter have come available at an all girl's boarding school in the Southern Highlands.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.