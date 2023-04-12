Two new opportunities for girls living in the Hunter have come available at an all girl's boarding school in the Southern Highlands.
Local girls who are currently in Year 6 or Year 10 have the opportunity to apply for a grant to study at Frensham.
The 353 grant will be awarded to two girls starting in Year 7 in 2024 and will provide support for tuition and boarding fees from Year 7 through to Year 12.
The grant will be awarded to those whose financial circumstances would preclude them from enrolling at Frensham on a full-fee paying basis.
For a girl starting in Year 11 next year, the Darville Scholarship provides the opportunity for a student who excels in and is passionate about mathematics and science to attend Frensham.
The Darville Scholarship supports girls to help develop their innate talents, to question, to challenge and to thrive.
Deputy Head of Frensham Sarah Tynan said a Frensham girl is encouraged to be active and compassionate in recognising the needs of others, and responding with generosity and integrity.
"We hope to attract girls who have the heartfelt willingness to contribute to the welfare of others and who seek to make a meaningful contribution to the world," she said.
To apply for the 353 Grant or the Darville Scholarship, contact the Registrar at Frensham.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
