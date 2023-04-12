Cessnock's Central Rural Fire Brigade (RFB) have their sponges ready for their monthly community car wash on Saturday, April 15.
The team of volunteer firefighters hold a car wash once a month to raise money for much needed supplies.
The Cessnock station is located at South Avenue, Cessnock and will be open to the public from 8.30am until 2:30pm on April 15.
Central RFB Captain Veronica Bullen said they charge $10 per car.
"There will also be pies, cakes and slices for sale," she said.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
