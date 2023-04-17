Youth Week 2023 is shaping up to be a huge week of fun, diverse and inclusive events for young people in the Cessnock Local Government Area (LGA).
Cessnock City Council has turned Youth Week (April 20-30) into Youth Month with a program of events scheduled from April 5 through to May 5.
The month-long event aims to support youth to connect, participate, celebrate and includes a big brekky, a fitness boot camp session, drag bingo, a guided mediation session, a silent disco and more.
On Thursday, April 20 young people can channel their inner Zen at a free guided meditation session with the Hunter's own Meditation and Movement Facilitator and Holistic Coach Lauren Short.
Ms Short who runs a holistic health and fitness business called Heart of the Hunter will teach youth how to calm their busy minds from 11am until 12pm.
Cessnock's Youth Week program also features two career building workshops including an employable skill building session and a CV writing workshop.
The employable skill building session will be held at Kurri Kurri High School on April 27 from 10am until 12.30pm. The session will cover interview questions and career goals and will include a special appearance from Newcastle Knights players and a BBQ lunch.
Cessnock City Council Mayor Jay Suvaal said Youth Week is an initiative that celebrates the energy, creativity, and diversity of our youth.
"This is a great program of events that will introduce young people to new and positive experiences," Cr Suvaal said.
"I am inspired by the resilience and determination of our youth, and I believe that this year's Youth Week will be an amazing opportunity for them to shine."
Already kicking Youth Month off with a bang, Cessnock Youth Centre and Outreach Service (CYCOS) hosted a group of 12 local youth for a street art workshop on Tuesday, April 11.
The two-hour session was run by First Nations artist Jakeob Watson from Playstate Curate who guided the young artists to create their own piece of street art.
Senior Youth Worker at CYCOS Daniella Ward said the session allowed the young people to make some friends and form new connections.
"Sessions like these allows young people to express themselves through art and it's also a really great environment to make some new friends," she said.
Join CYCOS at a Games 2 U session at Turner Park on Saturday, April 29. From a giant hamster ball to outdoor laser tag, there is plenty of fun to be had. All games are free and anyone between the ages of 11 and 18 is welcome to attend.
The 2023 Youth Week program can be downloaded on Council's website. Be sure to keep an eye on the CYCOS Facebook page for any updates.
In other news:
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.