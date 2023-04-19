The moving and patriotic Field of Honour returns to Kurri Kurri's calendar on Anzac Day.
The display of Australian, New Zealand and union flags to mark the resting places of returned service personnel was first arranged in 2019 by Towns with Heart Inc in conjunction with the Coalfields Local History Association.
Towns with Heart Inc secretary Sharon Dyson-Smith said the community expressed strong appreciation for the projects.
"Our activities are focused on Kurri Kurri Cemetery, local memorial gardens and walls, and Rotary Park," she said.
"Each identified resting place for a returned veteran will be marked with a flag."
In 2021, the community groups expanded the project to create a river of poppies spreading downhill from the base of the big kookaburra in Col Brown Rotary Park at Kurri Kurri.
"More than 3000 poppies have now been knitted or crocheted, to represent every member of the defence forces who enlisted from the Kurri Kurri district," Ms Dyson-Smith said.
"Towns With Heart and the Coalfields History Association are proud to present this project, which reflects the community pride and spirit which imbues our towns."
Volunteers from the Coalfields Local History Association will be onsite at Kurri Kurri Cemetery to assist with identifying locations and other information.
The river of poppies will be available for viewing at Col Brown Rotary Park Kurri Kurri from dawn to mid-afternoon on Anzac Day.
The Field of Honour will be available for viewing at Kurri Kurri Cemetery, St Paul's Anglican Church Kurri, St Mary's Anglican Church Weston, Holy Spirit Catholic Church Kurri Kurri and Kurri Kurri Bowling Club from 7am to 5pm on Anzac Day.
Visitors can purchase poppies in memory of loved ones. Other fundraising merchandise will also be available as part of the event.
For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/Alexander-Galloways-Lost-Diggers-of-Weston-111021560480881.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
