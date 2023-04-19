The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News
What's on

What's on around Cessnock this weekend: April 19 - 26

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
April 19 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BEER AND BBQ FESTIVAL: Enter a beer and barbecue lover's paradise on Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23 at Hope Estate. Picture supplied
BEER AND BBQ FESTIVAL: Enter a beer and barbecue lover's paradise on Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23 at Hope Estate. Picture supplied

BEER AND BBQ FESTIVAL

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.