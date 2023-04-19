BEER AND BBQ FESTIVAL
HOPE ESTATE
The rolling lawns of Hope Estate's amphitheatre will become a beer and barbecue lover's paradise on Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23. Now in its third year, the Hunter Valley's Beer and BBQ Festival will have all of the classic favourites with some new twists thrown in. Hope Estate will again be showcasing more than 40 of its vast range of beers and ciders. Saturday's event will be for adults only and Sunday will be a family day complete with a kids zone. Purchase your tickets online via https://www.hopeestate.com.au/hvbeerbbqfestival.
AUTUMN ORCHID SHOW
CESSNOCK SCOUT HALL
Orchids of all colours and sizes will adorn Cessnock Scout's Hall from April 22 as part of the Maitland and Coalfields District Orchid Society's autumn show. The autumn orchid show will be open to the public between 9am and 4pm on Saturday, April 22 and 9am and 3pm on Sunday, April 23. Everyone is welcome to attend for a $2 entry fee and the two-day event will be cash only.
OUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHT
PAXTON BOWLING CLUB
Enjoy an outdoor movie night on the green at Paxton Bowling Club on Sunday, April 23. The screening of Minions: The Rise of Gru will start at 5pm. There is limited beanbag seating available or you can bring your own chair or rug.
FAMILY FUN DAY
POPPETHEAD PARK
Cessnock Family Fun Day is a free event with live music, markets, food stalls, a car display and kids activities, including a jumping castle and face painting. The event hosted by the Cessnock Business Chamber will be held at Poppethead Park, Kitchener from 10am until 4pm on Sunday, April 23. Families are encouraged to bring a picnic blanket and chairs.
LIVE MUSIC
KURRI KURRI BOWLING CLUB
Cessnock singer-songwriter Trinity Woodhouse is bringing her country music acoustics to Kurri Kurri Bowling Club on Saturday, April 22. Kicking off at 7.30pm it runs until 10.30pm.
CHURCH SERVICE
CESSNOCK CITY CHURCH
A unique church service will take place at Cessnock City Church on Sunday, April 23 with a visiting minister from India attending the service. Co-founder of The Jesus Mission in India Dr Jeyarani Andrew will speak at the Sunday service which will start at 10am. Pastor Wayne Kembry said all are welcome to attend.
CONTACT US
SHARE YOUR NEWS
Have an event coming up? Email the details to lowerhunter@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
In other news:
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.