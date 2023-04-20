A chocolate cake, the recipe which has been in Narelle Crebert's family for the past 40 years, has won first place at the Hunter River Group Land Cookery Day competition.
Mrs Crebert, who is a member of the Country Women's Association (CWA) Cessnock evening branch, will go on to have her chocolate cake judged at the Land Cookery state finals which will be held at the annual CWA state conference.
The annual state conference will kick off on Monday, May 8 at Bathurst.
Mrs Crebert who only joined the CWA early last year said she definitely didn't expect her chocolate cake to get through to state.
"I've gotten through to the group stage before with a different cake, but never to state," she said.
Her chocolate cake will be judged amongst a number of other chocolate cakes from entrants across NSW.
Mrs Crebert said the appearance of the cake is extremely important.
"The icing on the chocolate cake has to match the cake inside," she said.
Mrs Crebert who has always loved to bake said she has made the chocolate cake for the past 40 years.
"I've baked this cake since my girls were little and it has always turned out to be a nice cake," she said.
Tweaking the recipe slightly over the years, Mrs Crebert said it's a fairly basic cake recipe.
"I've made all of the other fancy cakes but I keep on going back to the chocolate cake because it's just a really good basic cake," she said.
The ingredients include butter, vanilla, sugar, eggs, flour, cocoa and water and Mrs Crebert said she has recently started to use a good quality cocoa.
"To make a really nice flavored chocolate cake, I mix half and half of the Bournville cocoa and the expensive cocoa which I just buy from Woolworths," she said.
CWA Cessnock evening branch president Rhonda Porter said the judges will judge everything from the flavour to the appearance of the cake.
"They'll pick the cake up and they'll turn it over and they'll check whether it has paper marks or rack marks," she said.
Ms Porter said it's a great achievement to have one of their members make it through to the state finals of the Land Cookery.
"I'm very excited and it puts our name out there," she said.
Mrs Crebert will cook her homemade chocolate cake on the Saturday before driving to Bathurst on the Sunday. "I want it as fresh as possible," she said.
An array of cakes, biscuits, jams, pickles and more will also be judged at the state finals of the Land Cookery.
Mrs Crebert who holds a number of roles within the CWA, including the Land Cookery officer and the shared role of publicity officer said her involvement within the CWA has given her purpose.
"I joined the CWA because I wanted to get involved within the community," she said.
Mrs Crebert will also be a Delegate at this year's conference and said last year's conference really opened her eyes to some of the issues experienced in some of the country towns.
"Some things are very emotional. There were a few tears there last year," she said.
Ms Porter who has been president since last November has been with the CWA for about seven years and said she loves it.
"It's good fun, you learn so much and we have a good laugh," she said.
The CWA Cessnock evening branch meets on the first Monday of the month and on the third Monday of the month they hold a craft night.
"New people are always welcome to join," Ms Porter said.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
