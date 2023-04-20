The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News
Meet the Locals

CWA Cessnock evening branch member Narelle Crebert will have her infamous chocolate cake judged at the state CWA conference

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated April 21 2023 - 9:13am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CWA Cessnock evening branch member Narelle Crebert received first place at the Hunter River Group Land Cookery Day for her chocolate cake. Picture by Laura Rumbel
CWA Cessnock evening branch member Narelle Crebert received first place at the Hunter River Group Land Cookery Day for her chocolate cake. Picture by Laura Rumbel

A chocolate cake, the recipe which has been in Narelle Crebert's family for the past 40 years, has won first place at the Hunter River Group Land Cookery Day competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.