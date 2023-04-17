Greta Branxton Colts smash Aberdeen Tigers 56-10 to kick off the season

The Greta-Branxton Colts smashed Aberdeen Tigers 56-10 in an emphatic start to the season at Greta Central Oval on Saturday.
The Colts ran in 10 tries to two and five-eight Patrick Andrews kicked eight conversions in the game which saw former Newcastle RL players Peter and Jesse Cronin, Tylar Carter and Nic Lawrence make their debuts with the club.
Hooker Lewis Hughes scored a double and Andrew, Carter, Peter Cronin, Dylon Edwards, Billy Mitchell, Jackson Cassidy, Jonah Lisiua and Kinglsey Jennings all crossed for singles.
Captain-coach Brady Hammond has strengthened the squad which finished fourth last season in a competition dominated by an unbeaten Scone who beat Denman 42-6 in the grand final.
The Colts will get a real test of their progress when they host Denman on Sunday, April 22.
In the first upset of the year Scone's winning run ended with a 16-16 draw with Muswellbrook.
The Colts had an 18-18 draw with the Thoroughbreds in a trial at the start of April.
In the other first grade game Denman defeated Singleton 42-18.
The reserve grade match was abandoned after an Aberdeen player broke his leg.
In the other reserve games Singleton defeated Denman 42-6 and Merriwa 18 beat Muswellbrook 16.
The Colts do not have teams this season in the Ladies League Tag or Under-18 competitions.
Greta Branxton's juniors kick off on Saturday, April 22, with teams from under-6 to under-16 competing.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
