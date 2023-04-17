Grand finalist to test unbeaten Cessnock Goannas' credentials over next two rounds

Cessnock Goannas' 2023 credentials will be tested fully when they take on last year's grand finalists Macquarie Scorpions and Maitland Pickers over the next two rounds.
The Goannas sit unbeaten on top of the Newcastle RL on percentage and equal on points with reigning premiers Maitland and Wyong Roos after beating Western Suburbs 34-20 at Harker Oval on Saturday.
However, Cessnock have yet to put an 80-minute performance together and their four victories have come against Souths, Kurri Kurri and Wests who were all in the bottom half of teams in 2022 and new comers Northern Hawks.
"We have been winning, but we really haven't been tested by one of the top teams yet," Cessnock coach Harry Siejka said.
"We have plenty of room for improvement and will need to if we are going to be competitive against the top teams.
"We face last year's grand finalists over the next two weeks and will have a far better idea of how we are travelling as a team after that. That will test us."
Cessnock are away to Macquarie on Saturday and then host Maitland in a huge Coalfields clash on April 29.
Key off-season recruits Brayden Musgrove and Luke Huth were both strong performers in Saturday's win against the Rosellas, as were hard-working Goannas' favourites Kori Barber and Sam Apthorpe.
Siejka said the combinations were beginning to come together and there were still players to come back into the side from injury.
However, he said the players who had come into the team were performing well which bode well for the rest of the seson.
"We need guys who are on the fringe to step and perform well and they have been," he said.
"Addison Peel made his first grade debut on Saturday and young Giddo (Jack Giddings) debuted the week before and backed up this week so it's definitely pleasing in that respect.
Siejka said the real positive so far was that when pressed the Goannas had played good football.
"We've played football when we had to. We were down 10-0 against Kurri and it probably took us 30 minutes to get into gear. Once we did we scored 42 points in about half an hour," he said.
"We've definitely got the football there, it's just not a complete performance yet.
"Even on the weekend against Wests we probably had a really good first half and did what we wanted to do. We played simple, grinding football, kicking and finding the corners and went in 18-0.
"Then we came out in the second half and it was like we had stayed in the sheds for 20 to 30 minutes and in the last 10 minutes we got two tries and finished them off."
Honeti Tuha continued his incredible try scoring run, scoring one and having another disallowed to take his tally to seven from the first four games.
"Honeti was massive again, Luke Huth and Brayden Musgrove stood up for us," Siejka said.
"Kori Barber and Sammy Apthorpe lead from the front each week and are just tireless in their work. The two middles who came off the bench were really good and Chris Slater-Raptis made a start.
"Jarred Anderson was really good for us defensively at centre at Sam Clunes got us around the park pretty well.
Cessnock 34: Tries: Honeti Tuah, Luke Huth, Reed Hugo, Sam Apthorpe, Jarred Anderson, Harvey Neville. Conversion: Sam Clune 4.
LADDER: Cessnock, Wyong, Maitland 8; Macquarie 6; Entrance, Wests, Lakes, Central 4; Souths 2; Hawks, Kurri 0.
