With school holidays coming to an end, Cessnock City Council is reminding parents and guardians of the rules in place for safe school drop off and pick up.
The aim is to educate the public on the reasons behind specific rules and to encourage a safe and secure environment for all students during school drop off and pick up times.
Council Ranger Ryan Green said the rules include no parking in bus or no parking zones, double parking, stopping on or near children's crossings and stopping or parking across driveways.
"These are all actions that can result in traffic congestion, obstruction of traffic flow, and more importantly, pose a threat to the safety of children", he said.
"We are asking local parents and guardians to adhere to the rules, and remember that ensuring the safety of children is at the forefront of council's mind when enforcing these rules."
A good habit to implement is to double check any signage on the streets and be aware of your surroundings when you are travelling in a school zone.
Mayor Jay Suvaal recognises the importance of spreading awareness surrounding vehicle safety and school zones.
"It is important that we all work together to ensure the wellbeing of our children during these busy times," Cr Suvaal said.
"By following the rules and regulations in place, we can create a safe environment for our children to learn and grow."
In other news:
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.