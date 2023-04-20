The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Pre-loved fashion phenomenon Raid My Wardrobe is heading to Cessnock Leagues Club

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
April 20 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FASHION: One lady's trash is another's treasure. Picture by Rhys Wiffen Photography
FASHION: One lady's trash is another's treasure. Picture by Rhys Wiffen Photography

Calling all lovers of preloved fashion, the Raid My Wardrobe event is heading to Cessnock Leagues Club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.