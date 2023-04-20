Calling all lovers of preloved fashion, the Raid My Wardrobe event is heading to Cessnock Leagues Club.
The pre-loved fashion phenomenon will be a first for the Cessnock region and will take place on Sunday, April 30 from 10.30am until 2.30pm.
Attendees can enjoy a guilt-free shopping spree as they peruse hundreds of preloved fashion items from other people's wardrobes.
A wide range of items across all sizes and seasons will be available, including cocktail dresses, suits, casual wear, active wear, maternity wear, vintage wear, and a wide range of accessories.
Change rooms and mirrors will be available for those who wish to try before they buy.
The event will also include upcycle demonstrations, a repair café, and a rescue rack.
Cessnock City Council Mayor Jay Suvaal said he was excited to see an event like this in the Cessnock Local Government Area.
"This is the first time such an event is to be held at Cessnock," Cr Suvaal said.
"It's a very exciting time for the community, and a wonderful opportunity to give a second life to these preloved items."
Entry to the event is $5, with free entry for children under 12. All attendees under 18 years of age must be accompanied by an adult.
The event is a part of Cessnock City Council's Less is More campaign which seeks to change individuals relationship with products and encourage everyone to reuse, repair, rent, borrow and share rather than always buying new.
For more information, visit https://raidmywardrobe.com.au/ or https://www.cessnock.nsw.gov.au/Things-to-do/Events/Raid-My-Wardrobe.
In other news:
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.