Coalfields residents lined the streets of Cessnock City and surrounds in large numbers to pay their respects to Australians who have served and died in war.
About 1000 people attended Cessnock's Anzac Day dawn service on Tuesday, and more than double that gathered at the war memorial on the TAFE grounds for the 11.30am service.
Cessnock RSL Sub-Branch secretary David Owens said he was very pleased with the turn out.
Addressing the Cessnock dawn service, Mr Owens said Anzac Day was a day to remember the sacrifices our men and women made for us.
"Let us take strength in the knowledge and hope that our sons and daughters will never forget the example set by our forefathers," he said.
"We are assembled here to commemorate the immortal day when the young men of Australia by their deeds and sacrifice demonstrated to the world that Australia was truly a nation."
Dawn services were also held at Branxton, Broke, Greta, Kearsley, Kurri Kurri, Millfield, Paxton and Wollombi, while mid-morning observances took place at Abermain, Broke, Kurri Kurri, Greta and Branxton, with large crowds in attendance around the LGA.
Cessnock's 11.30am service followed a march along Vincent Street, which included veterans and their families, emergency services personnel, Scouts, Guides and a large contingent of local school children.
The guest speaker was lieutenant Glen Roddy from the Royal Australian Navy.
Meanwhile, Kurri Kurri Cemetery was a sea of Australian flags, with Coalfields Local History Association and Towns With Heart once again installing its Field of Honour project.
Flags were placed on each of the graves of 347 service personnel who are buried at the cemetery.
Volunteers also placed hundreds of crocheted poppies at Col Brown Rotary Park for the Kurri Kurri services.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
