Thousands lined the streets of Cessnock City and surrounds to pay their respects to the fallen

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated April 25 2023 - 3:57pm, first published 3:30pm
Stevie Lyons from Heddon Greta at the River of Poppies at Col Brown Rotary Park, Kurri Kurri. Picture by Laura Rumbel
Stevie Lyons from Heddon Greta at the River of Poppies at Col Brown Rotary Park, Kurri Kurri. Picture by Laura Rumbel

Coalfields residents lined the streets of Cessnock City and surrounds in large numbers to pay their respects to Australians who have served and died in war.

