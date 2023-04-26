RAID MY WARDROBE
CESSNOCK LEAGUES CLUB
Preloved fashion event Raid My Wardrobe will be held in Cessnock for the first time on Sunday, April 30. The event which will be held at Cessnock Leagues Club will host 25 stalls packed with high-end clothing, shoes, handbags, jewellery and accessories. There is a $5 entry fee and the event will take place from 10.30am until 2.30pm.
DAY TRIP
HAWKESBURY RIVER
The Cessnock Retired Mine Workers have organised a day trip to Brooklyn for a cruise on the river boat postie which runs along the Hawkesbury river. There are limited seats so it is recommended to get in quick. The cost is $56 per person for financial members. This includes coach travel, morning tea and lunch. Pick up time is 8am at Cessnock Leagues Club on Wednesday, May 24. To pay contact Darren on 0434 175 985 or Brett on 0409 629 358.
MEGA CREATURES
HUNTER VALLEY GARDENS
Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30 will be the final weekend to explore Hunter Valley Gardens Mega Creatures and Mega Creatures Night Safari. Don't miss out on the final few chances to see all your favourite dinosaurs including t-rex, brachiosaurus, stegosaurus and triceratops. Get tickets (from $28 for kids) at https://bit.ly/Mega-Creatures-2023.
TWILIGHT FRIDAYS
SADDLER'S CREEK WINES
There will be wine, food and live music at Saddler's Creek Wines from 4pm until 7.30pm on Friday. Twilight Friday Wine and Chill offers an outdoor wine experience with a relaxed vibe. Grab a glass or bottle of Saddler's Creek wine and let Chef Jonathan cook you up some delicious casual eats. Bookings can be made online via Saddler's Creek Wines website. For same day bookings, call the Cellar Door on 02 4991 1770.
DINNER AND A SHOW
QIRKZ IN THE HUNTER
Head to Qirkz in the Hunter on Friday, April 28 or Saturday, April 29 for a night of INXS. Live Baby Live's INXS Tribute Show will take you back to a time when rock n roll ruled. Doors will open at 7pm and the show will kick off at 8pm. There is also an option to add a three-course meal. Tickets can be purchased online via Sticky Tickets.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
