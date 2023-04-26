The Cessnock Retired Mine Workers have organised a day trip to Brooklyn for a cruise on the river boat postie which runs along the Hawkesbury river. There are limited seats so it is recommended to get in quick. The cost is $56 per person for financial members. This includes coach travel, morning tea and lunch. Pick up time is 8am at Cessnock Leagues Club on Wednesday, May 24. To pay contact Darren on 0434 175 985 or Brett on 0409 629 358.