The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News
What's on

A free food preservation workshop will provide Cessnock residents the opportunity to make preserves using local and seasonal ingredients

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
April 24 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WORKSHOP: Participants will learn how to make food preserves using local and seasonal ingredients at the Less is More food preserving workshop. Picture supplied
WORKSHOP: Participants will learn how to make food preserves using local and seasonal ingredients at the Less is More food preserving workshop. Picture supplied

A free introduction to home canning and food preservation workshop is scheduled at Cessnock Youth Centre and Outreach Service (CYCOS) building on Saturday, May 13.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.