A free introduction to home canning and food preservation workshop is scheduled at Cessnock Youth Centre and Outreach Service (CYCOS) building on Saturday, May 13.
The workshop which is part of Cessnock City Council's Less is More campaign seeks to change individuals relationship with products and encourages everyone to reuse, repair, rent, borrow and share rather than always buying new.
The workshop will be hosted by Kirsty Berte and will consist of a presentation and hands-on canning session in which participants will have the opportunity to make preserves using local and seasonal ingredients.
In this particular workshop attendees will be pressure canning carrots and taking part in a demonstration of water bath canning of high acid foods.
Attendees will learn about:
Registration includes all supplies and participants will take home a jar of their own preserve, a booklet containing everything covered in class, some recipes to try at home, and access to a private Facebook group to continue to receive on-going support and share their endeavors with their newly learnt skills.
The workshop will take place at 2pm until 4.30pm on May 13.
Please visit https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/introduction-to-home-canning-food-preservation-tickets-619431746027 to secure your place in the workshop.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
