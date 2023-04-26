From fusing Irish dance to a MA rated ventriloquist, there is a show for everyone at Performing Arts Culture Cessnock throughout the month of May.
CELTIC ILLUSION: THE MAGIC RETURNS
Immerse yourself in one of the most unique productions touring the world when Celtic Illusion returns to Performing Arts Culture Cessnock (PACC) on Saturday, May 6.
A breathtaking array of experiences including, fusing Irish dance, magic and influential flavours of Fosse and Michael Jackson, with a Broadway style, it is a night not to be missed.
Starring the multi-talented former lead dancer of Michael Flatley's Lord of the Dance and Star Illusionist Anthony Street, with Georgia May, a marvel in both dance and Illusion.
Tickets are limited to the 7.30pm show, however an additional show has been added for 4pm on Saturday, May 6.
WILD THING
A tale of sea eagles and pole dancing, of children and childhood dreams, of religion and rock 'n roll. Most of all this is a tale of friendships that have stood the test of time.
Suzanne Hawley's Wild Thing brings the intertwined tales of four women in their sixties who become best friends at high school in the 1950's and find freedom in Swinging London a decade later, before carving out very different lives for themselves.
A one night only show, Wild Things comes to PACC on Wednesday, May 10 for an 8pm show.
DAVID STRASSMAN IN THE CHOCOLATE DIET
He's the dark-edged, avant-garde artist who lifted ventriloquism into the 21st century.
From London to New York and everywhere in between, David Strassman's comic genius has shocked and surprised and now it's Cessnock's turn on Friday, May 19 when Strassman returns with his new show The Chocolate Diet.
Led by the evil Chuck Wood and delightfully cute Ted E Bare, Strassman's renegade band of puppets create a multi-layered stage performance.
A master of his art, Strassman's sell-out tours deliver a truly hilarious night out.
His 7pm show at PACC reached capacity in a matter of days, prompting the addition of a 9:15pm show, which is also selling fast.
The performance is rated MA and children aged 12 to 15 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. No-one under the age of 12 is permitted.
Tickets to each show are on sale now and can be purchased at the PACC Box Office, by phone on 02 4993 4266 or online at mypacc.com.au.
In other news:
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.