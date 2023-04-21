The Royal Australian Air Force will conduct flypasts around the Hunter on Tuesday, April 25 in support of Anzac Day, including in Cessnock and Kurri Kurri.
A F-35A Lightning II aircraft will also fly over Anzac Day services in Raymond Terrace, Tanilba Bay, Nelson Bay, Tea Gardens, Wangi Wangi, Belmont, Red Head and Newcastle on Tuesday morning.
Meanwhile, a P-8A Poseidon Aircraft is set to flypast the Rathmines Catalina Association in Lake Macquarie on Tuesday afternoon.
The RAAF said flying is subject to variables including air traffic control requirements, weather, and operational availability.
"As such, flypasts and displays may be subject to cancellation at short notice."
9.48am: Wangi Wangi RSL Club, Watkins Road
9.49am: Belmont RSL, Belmont
10am: City Of Newcastle RSL, Newcastle
10.53am: Anzac Park, Raymond Terrace
10.55 am: Tilligerry RSL Sports Club, Tanilba Bay
11.02am: Redhead Community War Memorial, Redhead
11.10am: Nelson Bay RSL, Nelson Bay
11.10am: Anzac Park, Tea Gardens
11.19am: Rotary Park, Kurri Kurri
11.20am: Cessnock Cenotaph and Aberdare Veterans Memorial Park
1pm: Rathmines Catalina Association (P-8A Poseidon Aircraft)
