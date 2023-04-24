The Advertiser - Cessnock
Cessnock's regional BMX facility set for upgrade

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated April 24 2023 - 1:14pm, first published 12:30pm
UPGRADE: Cessnock City Mayor Jay Suvaal and Cessnock City Deputy Mayor John Moores at the Cessnock regional BMX facility site. Picture supplied
Construction to stage one of the upgrade to Cessnock's Regional BMX facility is underway.

