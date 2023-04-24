Construction to stage one of the upgrade to Cessnock's Regional BMX facility is underway.
The project which is identified within the Carmichael Park Masterplan is expected to both improve and provide high-quality riding facilities for all members of the community.
The works will incorporate track upgrades and supporting infrastructure and will be open to visitors of all skill levels.
The BMX facility will be located near a soon to be constructed multipurpose court which will create an active youth precinct at Carmichael Park, Bellbird.
Cessnock City Council Mayor Jay Suvaal said he is pleased to see construction commence on the BMX facility.
"I look forward to seeing the community enjoy the upgrades to this awesome facility, and I encourage residents to come along once works have completed," Cr Suvaal said.
"It is wonderful to see these upgrades take place on such a well-loved facility."
Site establishment will commence over the next two weeks with the project construction timeframe expected to be approximately four months (weather permitting).
Stage one of the project was made possible due to $250,000 in funding from the NSW Government's Resources for Regions Round 8 and Cessnock City Council is seeking further funding for stage two.
At the April 19 council meeting, councillors also nominated to formally name the upgraded facility the Neville Tomlinson BMX facility.
The facility will be named after well-known community figure Neville Tomlinson, who served as Bellbird Fire Station Captain for 37 years between 1971 and 2008.
Deputy Mayor John Moores added: "it's great to see Neville Tomlinson celebrated in a way befitting his immense contribution to our community."
Residents will have the opportunity to have their say on the proposed name change in the coming weeks. Feedback on the proposal will be open for 28 days.
In other news:
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.