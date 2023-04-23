The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Honeti Tuha scores hat-trick in Cessnock Goannas win over Macquarie Scorpions

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated April 23 2023 - 1:07pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cessnock's Honeti Tuha in action against Souths in 2022. The Goannas winger scored a hat-trick in the win against Macquarie on Saturday, April 22. Picture file
Cessnock's Honeti Tuha in action against Souths in 2022. The Goannas winger scored a hat-trick in the win against Macquarie on Saturday, April 22. Picture file

A hat-trick to barnstorming winger Honeti Tuha has helped the Cessnock Goannas secure a 40-30 win over Macquarie Scorpions in the Newcastle RL.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.