A hat-trick to barnstorming winger Honeti Tuha has helped the Cessnock Goannas secure a 40-30 win over Macquarie Scorpions in the Newcastle RL.
Try scoring machine Honeti Tuha has scored 10 tries to open the season and was at it again in the early stages against Macquarie, scoring from a cross-field kick.
In wet conditions at Lyall Peacock Oval, the Scorpions hit back and led at half-time.
In a see-sawing contest both sides held the lead before Goannas prop Kori Barber charged over from close range.
Hooker Luke Huth capped another high quality performance when he burrowed over from dummy-half to seal the victory in the dying stages.
The Goannas head into next week's huge local derby against Maitland undefeated through the opening five rounds of the competition.
For Goannas coach Harry Siejka, Cessnock still have plenty to work on despite sitting on top of the Newcastle RL ladder.
"I just don't think we're anywhere near our best just yet, I think the first half, we probably got early points and then sort of got bitten on the backside a bit," he said.
"They got a couple of quick tries and they played some good football and I guess they shell-shocked us a bit.
"There were a couple of lead changes, it was pretty pleasing from our boys, we just hung in there and just kept doing what we know works and eventually it came off for us in the end."
Siejka said while the Goannas were able to produce high-quality periods in the match, the team is not putting together a full 80-minute performance.
"We're really good in patches, we can score points really quick but we probably fade in and out of games a little bit too much," he said.
While still early in the season, Siejka would like to see his side tighten up their defence and reduce some of the errors putting the team under pressure.
"Probably not just one or two things you'd single out, just little things and that'll come with time on the field together, we're still sort of pretty new with each other," he said.
One thing that has impressed the coach is the point-scoring strike in the Cessnock backline. Fullback Harry O'Brien also picked up a double in the win.
"He's a pretty freaky player (Honeti Tuha) and he's getting better and better the longer the season goes on," Siejka said.
"You've got him, you've got Brayden Musgrove who's a renowned try scorer, then we sort of had Jarred Anderson and Lucas Thompson in the centres and we're sort of lucky to have Harvey Neville who can come on in the backs if need be or the backrow.
"It's probably what we missed last year, we had enough opportunities, we just couldn't finish."
The stage is set for Saturday when the Goannas host the Pickers.
"For us, it's probably one of the bigger games of the year to play them, especially a local derby sort of feel, and two pretty good sides coming up against each other," Siejka said.
"They've been the best team in the comp and pretty well NSW for the last two or three years so we're pretty fortunate to play an opposition like that, it's something we're looking forward to - we can't wait."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.