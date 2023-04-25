Cessnock residents can now get their hands on online purchases day and night, using Australia Post Parcel Lockers.
The Australia Post Parcel Lockers are now available and located external to the Cessnock Post Shop located at 16/205 Wollombi Road, Cessnock.
When shopping online, local residents can conveniently choose to have their packages delivered to a Parcel Locker instead of their home or workplace - at no added cost.
By simply downloading the Australia Post App, creating a MyPost account, and registering a preferred Parcel Locker location, customers can receive their deliveries when and where it suits them.
With the added convenience of tracking and viewing estimated delivery dates all in one spot via the app.
Australia Post General Manager of Retail Operations, Josh Bannister, said Parcel Lockers provide customers with 24/7 access 365 days a year, allowing collection convenience and added security.
"Parcel Lockers are just one of many ways we're responding to the changing needs of contemporary Australian communities," he said.
Customers can now register to access Parcel Lockers at Cessnock Post Office Shop.
To find out more head to the Australia Post website.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
