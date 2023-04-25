The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Cessnock Post Shop is officially home to a bank of shiny new red Parcel Lockers for local residents' convenience

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated April 26 2023 - 9:01am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DELIVERY: Young Charlie Kinross at an Australia Post Parcel Locker. Picture supplied
DELIVERY: Young Charlie Kinross at an Australia Post Parcel Locker. Picture supplied

Cessnock residents can now get their hands on online purchases day and night, using Australia Post Parcel Lockers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.