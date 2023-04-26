COVID-19 continues to circulate in the NSW community and cases are expected to start increasing again in May and throughout the winter months.
Cessnock City Council understands getting access to testing and personal protective equipment can be difficult, which is why Council are making resources available to all residents at no cost.
Rapid antigen tests can provide quick results in just 15 minutes, allowing individuals to quickly determine if they may be infected with the virus.
In addition to rapid antigen tests, Council are also offering free masks to all community members.
Wearing a mask can significantly reduce the spread of COVID-19, and Council encourages everyone to wear one when in public places or when interacting with others outside of their household.
Cessnock City Council Mayor Jay Suvaal said he was pleased Council was able to provide these important resources to the community.
"Providing free rapid antigen tests is just another way we can support our community as COVID-19 cases begin to rise leading into winter," Cr Suvaal said.
"We want to ensure that our community remains safe and healthy."
The free rapid antigen tests and face masks are available for the general public to pick up at the entrance foyer of Cessnock and Kurri Kurri Libraries from Thursday, 20 April.
Community members are asked to follow COVID safe practices when attending the Libraries and to stay at home if you have cold or flu symptoms.
Council is committed to supporting the community during these challenging times and will continue to look for ways to provide resources and support to those in need.
These resources were supplied to Cessnock City Council by NSW Health to support access to COVID-19 testing.
In other news:
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.