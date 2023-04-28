The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News
What's on

Cessnock City Council is hosting a Children's Toy and Book Swap as part of their Less is More campaign

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated April 28 2023 - 10:42am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TOY SWAP: As part of Cessnock City Council's Less is More campaign, children can swap their old toys and books for something new. Picture supplied
TOY SWAP: As part of Cessnock City Council's Less is More campaign, children can swap their old toys and books for something new. Picture supplied

Exchange your child's old toys and books for something new at Cessnock City Council's Children's Toy and Book Swap.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.