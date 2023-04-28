Exchange your child's old toys and books for something new at Cessnock City Council's Children's Toy and Book Swap.
The free event will be held at Kearsley Community Hall on Sunday, May 21.
Children and their guardians are encouraged to come along with toys and books they are no longer interested in keeping and exchange them for something 'new', extending the life of these preloved items as a result.
Cessnock City Mayor Jay Suvaal is delighted to see the community taking an interest in the Council's Less is More events.
"It's great to see the community getting involved in these events and workshops, which ultimately keep unnecessary waste out of landfill," Cr Suvaal said.
"In particular with children's toys and books, which tend to have a shorter life, it's great that we can show our kids an alternative to buying new."
The event will take from 11.30am to 12.45pm. Check-in for the event will be from 11.30am to 12pm and the swap will begin promptly at 12pm to 12.45pm.
Toys must be in working condition and suitable for ages three to eight. A maximum of six toys and six books per child will be accepted.
To allow for more children to attend the event council kindly requests that only one parent or guardian per family attend.
Please visit https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/childrens-toy-book-swap-tickets-619417974837 to secure your spot.
The Children's Toy & Book Swap is part of council's Less is More campaign.
In other news:
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.