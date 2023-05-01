A LITTLE BIT OF BROKE
BROKE FORDWICH WINE REGION
A Little Bit of Broke is bringing a taste of what the Broke Fordwich wine region has to offer in one multi-venue festival style weekend. Take the trail less travelled and experience the incredible wine, food, and bespoke accommodation that Broke has to offer. From wine tastings to picnics in the vines, there is something for everyone at A Little Bit of Broke. Tickets and events now available at: brokefordwich.com.au/a-little-bit-of-broke/
LIVE MUSIC
Vincent Street Kitchen and Bar: Friday, Trinity Woodhouse. Saturday, Cover 2 Cover. Sunday, Kelly Hope.
Paxton Bowling Club: Saturday, Trinity Woodhouse.
Royal Federal Hotel Branxton: Saturday, Full Throttle.
Huntlee Tavern: Sunday, Damien.
Kurri Kurri Bowling Club: Saturday, ROX Pianoman.
AFRICAN VIOLET SHOW
CLUB MACQUARIE
The Hunter Valley African Violets Society are hosting their annual show on Sunday, May 7. There will be hundreds of African violets and related plants on display. Plants, leaves and supplies including pots and potting mix will be on sale. There will also be potting demonstrations and free advice available to attendees. The show will be held at Club Macquarie at 485 Lake Road, Boolaroo from 10am to 4pm. Admission to the show is free.
COMMUNITY INFORMATION SESSION
KURRI KURRI BOWLING CLUB
Weston Aluminium is holding a community information session at Kurri Kurri Bowling Club on Thursday, May 4. Participation will be via pre-registration and allocation of a 20 minute meeting time between 3pm and 7pm. To arrange a meeting, contact Weston Aluminium via info@westonal.com.au or 4936 2166. The meetings will take place in the boardroom.
HOMEMADE MARKETS
SOBEL WINES
With a variety of products made by local artisans on offer, there is also food and coffee to be enjoyed by all at the Homemade in the Hunter markets. The markets will be at Sobel Wines from 9am until 2pm on Saturday, May 6.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
