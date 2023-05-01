A Little Bit of Broke is bringing a taste of what the Broke Fordwich wine region has to offer in one multi-venue festival style weekend. Take the trail less travelled and experience the incredible wine, food, and bespoke accommodation that Broke has to offer. From wine tastings to picnics in the vines, there is something for everyone at A Little Bit of Broke. Tickets and events now available at: brokefordwich.com.au/a-little-bit-of-broke/