The Cessnock Goannas have edged the Maitland Pickers 20-12 in the Newcastle RL in one of the games of the season to remain undefeated after six rounds.
In front of a vocal crowd at the Cessnock Sportsground, a late Luke Huth try and a penalty goal on the final siren were enough to see the Goannas home.
The grinding win moves the Goannas to the outright lead on the premiership table, Wyong can join them with a win over The Entrance.
Cessnock coach Harry Siejka said his side is enjoying the hard-fought win but maintains it is still early in the season.
"I guess it's good reward for the work we've been doing through the early part of the year," he said.
"We're not getting carried away with that, it's just one win and we're going to have to beat them probably two or three more times to probably win the comp.
"I'm sure they'll be revved up the next time we get them, so very pleasing and a nice little stepping stone for us for where we are heading."
On Saturday Cessnock welcomed a Pickers side coming off a convincing win against Central Newcastle in round five.
The Goannas made a shaky start and a handling error provided the Pickers with early field position. A slick backline sweep ending with Maitland winger James Bradley touching down inside the right touchline.
The game settled into a grind before Goannas backrower Lucas Thompson crossed to push Cessnock ahead 6-4.
Braden Musgrove crossed for the Goannas on the stroke of half-time to give them an eight-point lead.
Two unconverted tries to Maitland winger Will Nieuwenhuise had the game level at 12-12 heading into the final quarter of the match.
Huth dived over from hooker to break the deadlock before Thompson added a penalty goal, both sides scoring three tries.
Siejka said the Goannas prepared all week for a physical encounter, played through the middle third of the field.
"That's the way Maitland play, they've been like that for the last two or three years and that's why they've gotten so much success," he said.
"For us, they're the benchmark and that's sort of where we need to get to, we've probably been a little bit inconsistent throughout the weeks, I thought even yesterday we were still clunky.
"To get a win still and not really play our best, I thought that was pretty pleasing.
"Taking nothing away from it, it was a great game of football and I think the crowd that showed up were treated to a semi-finals type atmosphere."
Siejka praised Jai See and Addison Peel who were called into the side to help cover the loss of injured regular starters Harry O'Brien and Sam Apthorpe.
The win sets up the Goannas as they head into a two week break before hosting Lakes United at home on Saturday, May 20.
There will be a competition wide bye next week while the Goannas have the bye in round seven. The Pickers will host the Goannas in round 13 at Maitland No 1 Sportsground.
