Dylon Edwards scored a hat-trick as the Greta Branxton Colts maintained their lead on top of the Bengalla Group 21 first grade competition, defeating Muswellbrook 44-10.
The round three match at Greta Central Oval on Saturday, April 29 saw the Colts take on a Rams side coming off a win against Aberdeen in round two.
Cain Bonham, Jonah Lisiua, Kingsley Jennings, Josh Cagney and Joseph Hall were the other scorers for Greta Branxton in the eight tries to two win.
Singleton beat Aberdeen 32-16 on Sunday afternoon, April 30, while Scone and Denman played out a thrilling 36-36 draw in a replay of last year's grand final. Former NRL player Adam Clydsdale scored three tries for the Thoroughbreds.
After going the whole season unbeaten last year, Scone are yet to taste victory after three rounds. Greta Branxton host Scone in round four while Denman play Aderdeen and Singleton play Muswellbrook.
The Colts also had a win in reserve grade, beating Muswellbrook 42-12.
In other news:
