The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Dylon Edwards scores hat-trick as Greta Branxton Colts beat Muswellbrook Rams

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
April 30 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greta Branxton Colts centre Dylon Edwards escapes the clutches of a Denman player in round two. Edwards scored a hat-trick as the Colts beat Muswellbrook 44-10 in the Group 21 competition on Saturday, April 29. Picture by Daniel Johnson.
Greta Branxton Colts centre Dylon Edwards escapes the clutches of a Denman player in round two. Edwards scored a hat-trick as the Colts beat Muswellbrook 44-10 in the Group 21 competition on Saturday, April 29. Picture by Daniel Johnson.

Dylon Edwards scored a hat-trick as the Greta Branxton Colts maintained their lead on top of the Bengalla Group 21 first grade competition, defeating Muswellbrook 44-10.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.