The Kurri Kurri Bulldogs will enjoy a two-week break after an injury crisis has crippled the opening rounds of their 2023 Newcastle RL campaign.
The Bulldogs were beaten 40-16 by South Newcastle in round six on Saturday, April 29.
The loss leaves the club winless after six rounds, they host The Entrance in round eight.
Kurri were without hooker Craig Richardson (calf), winger Brodie Linnane (shoulder) and Jono Alchin (ankle) after the 26-6 loss to Western Suburbs in round five.
Winger Samuel Hunt, lock Daetyn Tanuvasa and hooker Brock Portsmouth scored tries for the Bulldogs while Ben McIntyre landed two conversions in the seven tries to three loss.
Kurri Kurri are likely to welcome back captain Mick Steele, prop Tyler Le Prince-Campbell and winger Brodie Linnane after the break, the Bulldogs have used 32 players through the first six rounds.
Coach Danny Linnane said he will use reserve grade matches to build match fitness in the returning players.
"The reserve grade will play over the next two weeks as well, I wouldn't say this week but the following week I think I might put them back through reserve grade just to see how they are," he said.
Linnane said he found positives in the performance against South Newcastle after trailing 30-0 at half-time.
"I was very happy with how we finished the game, we completed a lot of sets in the second-half, the score line could have blown right out even further," he said.
"We didn't drop our heads, we remained positive and were able to get three tries."
Bulldogs players Mayson Metcalf, Jye Linnane and Beau Slade played for the Newcastle Knights SG Ball side in their grand final against the Parramatta Eels on Saturday, April 29.
Metcalf and Slade scored tries as the Knights lost 28-22 at Leichhardt Oval in Sydney.
Kurri Kurri Women's players Olivia Warren, Sharni Johns, Kayla Campbell and Alissa Tunamena represented Newcastle Maitland Region Knights in their grand final of the Women's Country Championships. The Knights lost 34-0 to the Monaro Colts.
