The Cessnock District Cricket Association celebrated 100 years of cricket within the district at its presentation night held at the East Cessnock Bowling Club on Saturday, April 29.
A crowd of 120 gathered as cricketers took home awards in the following categories:
Junior Representative Players Medals:
CDCA under-13s Coalfields Representatives 2022-23
Louis Botha, Max Clark, Cooper Clarke, Matthew Hollis, Lochie Lennard, Ben Regan, Toby Shields.
CDCA under-15s Coalfields Representatives 2022-23
Jacob Callan, Reef Cato-Symonds, Ryder Howard, Oscar Vaughan, Tate Wooton-Brydon.
CDCA under-17s Coalfields Representatives 2022-23
James Allerton, Jazlyn Dennis, Zara Dennis, Riley McKewen, Jesse Wright, Lachlan Yule.
Junior Individual Trophy Winners
Under-11s
Batting Aggregate : Oscar Corcoran (Piranhas Blue) 209 runs
Highest Score : Oscar Corcoran (Piranhas Blue) 36
Bowling Aggregate : Mac Burgess (Bellbird White) 20 wickets at 7.75
Bowling Average : Richard Sundberg (Greta-Branxton White) 17 wickets at 4.18
Most wickets in an innings : Sebastian Sinclair (Greta-Branxton Blue) 5-8 off 3
Player of the Year : Mac Burgess (Bellbird White)
CDCA Junior Premiers:
Under-11s Minor Premiers Greta-Branxton White
Under-11s Major Premiers Greta-Branxton White
Senior Representatives
CDCA John Bull Shield Finalists 2022-23
Reuben Andrews, Mark Bercini, Peter Brennan, Joey Butler (c), James Collins, Robert Drage, Nathan Holz, Matthew Hopley, Luke Jeans, Zac Kronholm, Jace Lawson, Joey Main, Drew Olsen, Jason Orr, Sam Peacock, Will Regan, Fletcher Sharpe, Luke Sweeney, Darren Thomson, Brent Watson.
Hundreds:
Josh Dagg (Greta-Branxton) 121no (First Grade, 26/11/22)
Jamie McNamara (Greta-Branxton) 102 ret (Third Grade, 26/11/22)
Digby Nuthall (Wine Country) 110 no (Third Grade, 5/11/22)
Ben Parkinson (Greta-Branxton) 114 no (Third Grade, 18/2/23)
Daniel Olsen (Piranhas) 101 ret (Fourth Grade, 26/11/22)
Tom Vaughan (Wine Country) 111 (Fourth Grade, 18/3/23)
Senior Individual Trophy Winners
Fourth Grade:
Batting Aggregate : Craig Beer (Piranhas) 470 runs
Batting Average : Liam Hurst (Wine Country) 247 runs at 61.75
Highest Score : Daniel Olsen (Piranhas) 101 retired
Bowling Aggregate : Ricky Hollis (Piranhas) 30 wickets
Bowling Average : Jason McMichael (Wine Country) 26 wickets at 8.81
Most wickets in an innings : Ricky Hollis (Piranhas) 6-18 off 9, Isaac Minter (Supporters) 6-18 off 7
Third Grade:
Batting Aggregate : Jamie McNamara (Greta-Branxton) 425 runs
Batting Average : Jamie McNamara (Greta-Branxton) 425 runs at 42.50
Highest Score : Ben Parkinson (Greta-Branxton) 114no
Bowling Aggregate : Aaron Zechel (Piranhas) 23 wickets, Matthew Kemp (Piranhas) 23 wickets
Bowling Average : Aaron Zechel (Piranhas) 23 wickets at 8.04
Most wickets in an innings : Greg O'Connor (Wine Country) 7-14 off 9
Second Grade:
Batting Aggregate : Shannon Attewell (Bellbird) 381 runs
Batting Average : Shannon Attewell (Bellbird) 381 runs at 127.00
Highest Score : Connor Thomson (Greta-Branxton) 89no
Bowling Aggregate : James Halpin (Greta-Branxton) 23 wickets
Bowling Average : Hayden Yates (Chelmsford Hotel) 18 wickets at 9.44
Most wickets in an innings : Shane Dupille (Chelmsford Hotel) 6-10 off 9.4
First Grade:
Awards already presented at Coalfields Cup Presentation
CDCA Senior Premiers:
Fourth Grade Minor Premiers: Wine Country
Fourth Grade Major Premiers: Wine Country
Third Grade Minor Premiers: Wine Country
Third Grade Major Premiers: Greta-Branxton
Second Grade Minor Premiers: Bellbird
Second Grade Major Premiers: Bellbird
Club Champions Greta-Branxton
Junior Rep Player of the Year Awards and Shields:
Under-13s : Lochie Lennard
Under-15s : Jacob Callan
Under-17s : Jazlyn Dennis
Senior Rep Player of the Year Award and Shield:
Brent Watson (Greta-Branxton)
Senior Player of the Year Awards and Shields:
Fourth Grade : Jason McMichael (Wine Country)
Third Grade : Jamie McNamara (Greta-Branxton)
Second Grade : Shannon Attewell (Bellbird)
Ted Brown (Highest Batting Average) : Josh Dagg (Greta-Branxton) 512 runs at 170.67
Brad Smith Memorial Trophy (Dedication to Cricket) : Matthew Hopley
Ray McCord Trophy (Junior Talent) : Liam Hurst (Wine Country)
Dallas Wade Umpires Sportsman of the Year: Joey Butler (Greta-Branxton)
