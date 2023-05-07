For young Braxsen Anderson, racing runs in the blood.
The seven-year-old from Cessnock has won a gold medal at the Australian Junior Dirt Track Championships, continuing a family tradition.
Braxsen's uncle is retired motocross champion Chad Reed, while his father Danny is a former Australian champion in his own right.
Danny's brother Craig is a legend of the sport and won 13 Australian motocross, supercross and junior titles and major races in Europe and the United States.
If that wasn't enough, Braxsen also has motorcycling heritage on his mother's side through his grandfather Ken Watson and former racing champion Chris Watson.
Braxsen won his category in the 50cc seven-to-nine years event at Hatchers Raceway on the Gold Coast on Sunday, April 16.
Braxsen's grandfather Ken was immensely proud of what he had achieved.
"I knew this bloke was going to if not win it, was going to be in the top three and then when he came home with it, it was unreal," Mr Watson said.
"I had tears streaming down my face, he rode hard for two days and he won all his heats and everything but it doesn't count, it all comes down to the final."
Dirt track racing takes place on oval track. Hatchers Raceway where Braxsen won his title has produced stars such as Mick Doohan and Casey Stoner.
Braxsen also plays soccer, little athletics and motocross but has taken to riding dirt track after starting out on a PeeWee-50 about two years ago.
Braxsen's mother EllyJane Anderson said the family is happy to support Braxsen with his racing taking them all over the country.
"A week after he turned four he had his first time of the track with his PeeWee-50, but you can't race competitively until you're seven," she said.
Ahead the final, Ms Anderson asked Braxsen whether he was nervous.
"He said yes mum, a little bit, and then my husband said to him, treat it like a normal race day," she said.
"Go out there and do what you do, have fun, ride safe and he was alright after that."
Ms Anderson said while winning was great, sportsmanship was also important.
"Even after he won it, he came back in and I went down to him, all the other kids are jumping up and down," she said.
"Brax just strolled on in off the track with a smile on his face, I said, oh my god buddy you just won that.
"And off he went and he went straight up to the start line and a little boy that was pretty close to him was crying because he fell off and didn't get a place
"Brax went straight up to him and went it's okay mate, I'm sorry that you crashed."
