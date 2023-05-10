Bellbird miner Mark King has shovelled his way to glory once again at the Lightning Ridge Easter Festival.
Mr King, 50, won the Miners Challenge grand final for the sixth year in a row.
The Lightning Ridge Easter Festival Miner's Rickshaw Challenge is held annually during the Easter long weekend, which draws hundreds of visitors to the tiny north-western NSW town.
Opal and hard rock miners from all over Australia travel to Lightning Ridge to take part in the annual competition.
With temperatures in the high twenties, Mr King said it was a great weekend.
"There's always plenty happening at the festival," he said.
Mr King, who has mined opal in The Ridge for more than 20 years, also works as a mine operator for Yancoal at Mount Thorley Warkworth open cut coal mine, near Singleton.
The Rickshaw Challenge begins with participants holding jackhammers for a pre-determined period before sprinting to a large heap of opal tailings while pushing a miner's rickshaw.
Every contestant then shovels opal dirt into the rickshaw before racing back to where they manoeuvre the dirt into a 44-gallon drum.
Mr King completed the task in the fastest time of five minutes and three seconds to take out the Miner of the Year title for the sixth year in a row, and a prize of $2000.
He encourages local miners to head to Lightning Ridge next year to have a go.
"I'll be back in 2024 to defend my Miner of the Year title," he said.
"I might stop when someone beats me, but I've still got a few years in me."
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
