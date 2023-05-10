On May 15 Australian Fashion Week kicks off and why should our Big City cousins take all the glory?
Regional towns are no slackers in the fashion stakes, despite what those outside the metropolises might think.
The Hunter Valley, the city of Cessnock, and the nearby town of Kurri Kurri for decades had their own dress shops, fashion accessory outlets and stylish shoe shops.
Most inspiringly we used to make many of our own garments here in the Hunter.
One significant outlet was Bonds, an Australian company founded in 1923 by George Bond as Australia's first cotton spinning operation.
In 1947 they opened a factory in the centre of Cessnock where multiple generations of women worked.
It was one of the Hunter Valley's biggest employers and at its height 400 people worked there, with the factory making the uniforms for the Sydney Olympic Games. Sadly the factory closed in 2009.
Happily for heritage, Australian Fashion Week also coincides with the Australian Heritage Festival.
At Cessnock Library we've decided to celebrate fashion and style from smart casual to extravaganza overload, in an exhibition 'Frocks in the 'Nock and Kurri Kurri couture'.
Come and see local ladies in their finery, going shopping at the Co-operative Store, entertaining in their social clubs and even looking good while politically organising.
Too many frocks are never enough.
For the opening day of Australian Fashion Week, Cessnock Library will be hosting a visit of Curators from the Australian Museum of Clothing and Textile Inc.
Australia's only dedicated clothing museum, which is located in Maitland. Its collection includes clothing and accessories from the 1820s to the present day.
They will be showcasing items of vintage clothing from their collection and explaining why they collect what they do.
The stories behind the clothes brings them alive and proves that these garments are much more than just beautiful objects.
An exhibition is on now until May 21 at the Cessnock Library foyer and a vintage clothing talk and display will be held at 10am on Monday, May 15 at Cessnock Library.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.