The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News
What's on

A vintage clothing talk and display will be held at Cessnock Library on Monday, May 15 as part of the Australian Heritage Week

By Kimberly O'Sullivan
May 10 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictured, Quota Club Cessnock. Picture supplied
Pictured, Quota Club Cessnock. Picture supplied

On May 15 Australian Fashion Week kicks off and why should our Big City cousins take all the glory?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.