Travel safety guide for international travellers

You can travel internationally safely by researching your destination beforehand. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.



Going on a vacation abroad is the ultimate adventure to experience new cultures and explore the world. To enjoy your trip without mishaps, you should follow a few precautions tourists take to stay safe.

While it's not always possible to avoid troublesome incidents from happening, careful preparation and applying valuable tips can improve your chances of remaining secure throughout your journey.

Here's a guide to travel safety for international travellers.

Be cautious of common scams

Many large cities popular with tourists also attract scammers and petty criminals who operate solely to target visitors. So, being aware of the latest scams when travelling abroad can minimise your vulnerability to being tricked and safeguard your belongings and finances.

Common scams affecting travellers, such as pickpocket schemes and dangers, usually occur when you seem distracted, lost or preoccupied. You can avoid these traps by thoroughly preparing for your day trips. Find out how to get to your recreational site, the cost of the transport fare, peak hours and how to get around on foot. When you're assured and confident, you can avoid getting lost and falling for distractions that make you susceptible to crime.

Do your research

Before embarking on any international trip, research the country of your destination. Find out about crime states, the safest areas to visit, how to get around and the reputable transport companies to use. It's also helpful to check travel blogs about previous tourists to the country for a firsthand telling of their experience to set your expectations.

Reading local news can also inform you about what is happening in the region. Furthermore, part of your research should include collecting contact details of the right authorities to call in case of an emergency. This can be your embassy or consulate, hotel and tour guide security, local police or travel agency.

Be wise with your money

You can maximise your fun vacation without financial stress by following a few money safety practices. The first thing you can do when you arrive at your destination is separate your money sources. Carry a small wad of cash and one bank card for day trips while the rest is locked away in your hotel safe.

Another option is you can buy a travel card pre-loaded with the funds you'll need for larger purchases such as dining and shopping. Doing this allows you to save money by tracking your spending, and you won't have to withdraw huge cash. If you need an ATM, use machines attached to banks, hotels and buildings in highly visible areas with security cameras.

Secure your accommodation room

Whether you're staying in a hotel, backpackers' hostel or rented home, keep your room always secure. Doors and windows should be shut, padlocked or deadbolted during the evenings and when you leave for a day outing. For an added layer of protection, you can insert a jammer underneath your door or use a door-stop alarm to protect you from intrusion when you're asleep.

Always opt for using key cards or biometric access in any accommodation that offers them. Using standard keys is riskier because they're labelled with room numbers. This can allow entry to an intruder or an unauthorised staff member if you lose them.

Keep your luggage secure

Keeping your luggage safe is essential because it contains all your valuables, important documents and money. While planning your trip, invest in luggage designed to protect against snatching or stay close to the front of your body, such as crossbody bags, fanny packs, anti-theft backpacks and zipless suitcases.

Alternatively, you can use zip ties or a sturdy lock to keep your bag closed, then wrap it in a plastic sheet during transit to prevent tampering. Remember never to leave your luggage unattended or accept bag assistance from anyone other than the official hotel staff bell boy.

Be aware of your surroundings

Constant awareness is the key to maintaining travel safety while immersing yourself in different cultures and connecting with people. Always watch your belongings and be aware of your surroundings, especially when you're focused on tourist activities such as taking pictures, reading a map, and sightseeing.

Furthermore, trust your instinct if you're in an area that makes you uncomfortable. Leave any unsafe and threatening place immediately and head to a busier public space with more people.

Conclusion

You can travel internationally safely by researching your destination beforehand. Find out about common scams to avoid them and gather important emergency contact details as a precaution.