The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Last gasp Valentine Phoenix rise above Weston Bears in midweek NPL catchup

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated May 7 2023 - 4:34pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Weston Bears midfielder Jacob Dundas (left) tussles for the ball with Charlestown Azzuri player Ryan Frame in a NNSW NPL round seven match at Lisle Carr Oval on Sunday, April 16. Picture by Jonathan Carrol
Weston Bears midfielder Jacob Dundas (left) tussles for the ball with Charlestown Azzuri player Ryan Frame in a NNSW NPL round seven match at Lisle Carr Oval on Sunday, April 16. Picture by Jonathan Carrol

Buoyed by an exceptional display against Lake Macquarie on the weekend, the Weston Workers Bears made the trip to Hunter Sports Centre to take on Valentine Phoenix in a Wednesday night fixture to catch up after the initial round six meeting had been washed out.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.