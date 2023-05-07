Buoyed by an exceptional display against Lake Macquarie on the weekend, the Weston Workers Bears made the trip to Hunter Sports Centre to take on Valentine Phoenix in a Wednesday night fixture to catch up after the initial round six meeting had been washed out.
Valentine had won the previous encounter, at the back end of 2022, courtesy of a late penalty, and the travelling Bears were keen to avoid a similar fate this time round as they looked to consolidate their position in the upper reaches of the table.
A chilly evening set the scene for what shaped as a tough contest; though the hosts had fallen short in each of their three tussles with the other top four sides this season, their last two games against Edgeworth and Lambton both saw them take the lead, conceding the respective losing goals in the 86th and 93rd minutes, serving to underscore how close and competitive they had been against the title contending outfits.
From the earliest exchanges of the match, it was abundantly clear that this would be no festival of attacking football. Though a half chance fell the way of Carl Thornton in the 10th minute courtesy of a favourable bounce as the Bears failed to adequately clear their lines, and the Bears won a couple of corners with which they did very little, there was barely anything to speak of in terms of offensive output over the game's opening half. Far from being disparaging to the attacking players on display, this was a credit to the organisation and discipline of two skilled and well-coached defences who were looking as miserly as ever.
Jacob Dundas headed a Connor Evans free kick wide of the mark in the 15th minute, but the linesman's flag was raised in any case. Tyrone Mulder was looking to make a nuisance of himself and give the Bears defenders a few things to consider, but was largely starved of service. Debuting Bears keeper Ethan Gunther did well in the 36th minute to save a low strike from Sakeel Balfour-Brown, who had bounded rambunctiously away from his marker down the flank. A wide free kick to the Bears in the 43rd minute saw Yuta Konagaya float a cross ominously towards the back post, but it was headed away confidently by Liam Thornton with the minimum of fuss.
The half-time whistle blew and there was virtually nothing separating the two sides in what was panning out as a rather dour struggle, with both teams having difficulty breaking down the other. As the action resumed in the second half, the tempo appeared very much to hint at more of the same coming up. Choppy, niggly fouls in the middle of the park to break up the play and a relative lack of fluency in possession were very much the order of the evening, though both Weston and Valentine remained resolute in their commitment to patient build-up oriented football and were staunch in their avoidance of the long ball.
The spindly Balfour-Brown was halved by a robust but clean challenge from Dundas in the 53rd minute, much to the consternation of the home fans who were perhaps willing a flashpoint to bring some life to the spectacle before them. Their wishes nearly played out in the 56th minute, as another Dundas challenge, this time on former Bears speedster Tommy Duggan, for which they were similarly vociferous in their disapproval, saw Duggan attempt to extract a modicum of revenge moments later with a trip from behind that saw the partisan crowd's sentiments shift quickly towards appraisal; to the credit of the referee, he allowed the physicality of the contest to play out to the full extent that the laws of the game would allow, and was never remotely overbearing in his officiating.
Perhaps the sole blemish on the officiating front would come in the 61st minute, as Harry Lane, who was last man for Valentine, felled Bears youngster Ben Clouten, who was looking to latch on to a through ball and burn his marker for pace with only the keeper to beat. It may have only been the weight of the pass that kept the man in the middle from activating 'DOGSO' and marching Lane, but in any case he would escape with only a caution and the game would continue with numerical parity.
A curling 25 yard strike from Aaron Niyonkuru looked to be making for a bread and butter save for Phoenix keeper Brodie Volkiene, but he was unable to hold on to the ball and his parry saw him desperately grasp at a lurching Evans. The linesman's flag was up and averted the need for a tough call to be made on what the handful of travelling fans heartily reasoned was a penalty.
Still, it was difficult to see the game being truly broken open and Niyonkuru's skewed 68th minute effort from the edge of the box did little to assuage the concerns of the dedicated school night supporters who were growing ever hungrier for a moment of goal-scoring catharsis. An acrobatic Mulder bicycle kick a minute later went only a yard or so wide of the mark, while a cross-cum-shot at the other end from Dieuseul Kandundaho in the 72nd minute was claimed comfortably by Volkiene.
Konagaya rode a rather agricultural challenge from Chris Fayers in the 74th minute that saw both feet leave the ground, before Duggan at the other end was the victim of a rough bounce in the 77th minute that saw him sky a half volley from 12 yards. As the clock began to run down in an encounter where neither side had thus far managed to assert any clear dominance, the Bears finally managed to mount a period of sustained pressure from around the 85th minute, but despite bossing both position and possession during these few minutes, they were crucially unable to create a clear cut chance that might see the scoreboard operators troubled.
It was ultimately a moment of controversy that would prove the difference. As Duggan latched on to a through ball from Lane, who was perhaps a touch fortunate to still be on the park, there appeared to be a hint of offside about the run; generally an immediate raising of hands from central defenders and a chorus of well positioned sideline disapproval when the attacker in question is a metre in from the sideline and not in an obvious goalscoring position are decent indicators.
But the linesman's flag would remain down, and a mix up at the back saw Duggan's low cross cleared by Konagaya only as far as the legs of Dundas, who could only deflect the ball into the path of the advancing Nicholas Martinelli. The Valentine attacking midfielder rifled his close range strike in off the underside of the crossbar in the 90th minute and sparked wild celebrations from the home fans alongside spirited consternation from their travelling counterparts.
Despite the best efforts of the Bears, the game's final few minutes failed to yield an equaliser, and after four and a half minutes of stoppage time, the referee drew proceedings to a close with the visitors marooned on the wrong side of the ledger. They must now put the setback behind them and refocus on Sunday afternoon's fixture against newly promoted New Lambton, which will see the Bears return to Rockwell Automation Park after five consecutive away games in the league, as they look to get back to winning ways and stave off a rapidly chasing pack of fellow finals aspirants.
