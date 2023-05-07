The spindly Balfour-Brown was halved by a robust but clean challenge from Dundas in the 53rd minute, much to the consternation of the home fans who were perhaps willing a flashpoint to bring some life to the spectacle before them. Their wishes nearly played out in the 56th minute, as another Dundas challenge, this time on former Bears speedster Tommy Duggan, for which they were similarly vociferous in their disapproval, saw Duggan attempt to extract a modicum of revenge moments later with a trip from behind that saw the partisan crowd's sentiments shift quickly towards appraisal; to the credit of the referee, he allowed the physicality of the contest to play out to the full extent that the laws of the game would allow, and was never remotely overbearing in his officiating.