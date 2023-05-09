Nulkaba local and royal fan Jan Hugo witnessed history in the making on Saturday, May 6 when King Charles III was crowned the new monarch.
Mrs Hugo who is the owner of Australia's largest collection of Royal Family memorabilia travelled 30 hours to the United Kingdom with husband David for the grand event.
Watching from the streets of London with millions of other royal fans, Mrs Hugo said the coronation was a once in a lifetime opportunity.
"The atmosphere was out of this world, it was the best thing I've ever done in my life," she said.
Mrs Hugo said herself and David ended up standing right next to the palace gates as the parade started.
"They came out the gates and Camilla was on our side and she waved," she said.
"It felt as if nobody else was there and she was just waving at us."
For Mrs Hugo, King Charles III coronation is a day she will never forget and she said it was so worth it.
"This is a memory that we'll be able to tell our kids about," she said.
The coronation was not Mrs Hugo's first brush with King Charles and his wife Camilla, having met them both in Sydney in 2015.
"I think he'll make a good king," she said.
"Even though we only spoke for a few minutes he seemed like a very caring person and I'm sure he will be a good king for the Brits."
"He's been the heir in waiting for a long time, and he has had a good teacher."
Mrs Hugo has become somewhat of a celebrity in the United Kingdom after starting her collection in 1981 with a coin commemorating Charles and Diana's engagement.
Her collection has since grown to include more than 10,000 pieces, from an 1806 King George III coin to items marking the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June last year.
Mrs Hugo continues to collect, and while she's running out of space at her Nulkaba home, she will make room for something to commemorate King Charles's coronation.
"We've picked up a suitcase of souvenirs already," she said.
"I'm going to Buckingham Palace and I will have all of the royal collection plates shipped home."
While on their travels, the Hugo's also met up with record-breaking royalist collector Anita Atkinson from County Durham.
"We had a cup of tea and we were there for quite a few hours, she was brilliant," Mrs Hugo said.
Ms Atkinson's home museum includes more than 12,000 items of royal memorabilia, including a rare oil painting of the Duke of Kent valued at £60,000 and a framed napkin King Charles once used on a flight.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
