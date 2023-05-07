The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/National Sport/A-League

Weston Bears beat New Lambton Eagles 5-3 in high-scoring home thriller

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated May 8 2023 - 9:33am, first published 8:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Weston Bears midfielder Jacob Dundas (left) tussles for the ball with Charlestown Azzuri player Ryan Frame in a NNSW NPL round seven match at Lisle Carr Oval on Sunday, April 16. Picture by Jonathan Carrol
Weston Bears midfielder Jacob Dundas (left) tussles for the ball with Charlestown Azzuri player Ryan Frame in a NNSW NPL round seven match at Lisle Carr Oval on Sunday, April 16. Picture by Jonathan Carrol

Midweek disappointment against Valentine set the Weston Workers Bears the challenge of reversing their fortunes as they returned home for their first league game at Rockwell Automation Park since March to host promoted New Lambton on Sunday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.