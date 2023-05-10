LIVE MUSIC
VINCENT STREET KITCHEN AND BAR
Vincent St Kitchen and Bar have your weekend sorted with live music scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Scotty Mac will kick off the weekend of live music with his unique acoustic slant on Friday, May 12 at 8pm. On Saturday, May 13, Two Smarts Duo will kick off at 8pm. Multi-instrumentalist singer-songwriter Thomas James will round out the weekend on Sunday, May 14, from 12.30pm until 3.30pm.
VINTAGE CLOTHING TALK AND DISPLAY
CESSNOCK LIBRARY
A vintage clothing talk and display will be held at Cessnock Library on Monday, May 15 at 10am. Attendees will hear from curators from the Australian Museum of Clothing and Textile Inc, who will tell the tale about their extraordinary collection and show precious pieces from their collection. The event is free and you can reserve your spot at www.cessnock.nsw.gov.au/libraries/Home.
SCONE TIME
MARTHAVILLE
Scone Time by Rotary is held at Marthaville (200 Wollombi Road) every Friday from 10am to noon, with free scones, tea, coffee and hot chocolate on offer. Large groups are advised to book in advance for Scone Time. Call Vicki on 0418 250 887.
LIVE MUSIC
HARRIGANS IRISH PUB
Harrigan's Irish Pub will host live music on May 13 and May 14. Four piece rock band Gen-X will be rocking the venue down on Saturday from 8.30pm to 11.30pm. ROX Pianoman will round out the weekend from 1pm until 4pm on Sunday.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
