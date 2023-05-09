$10k lifeline for community radio Advertising Feature

Cessnock Leagues Club director Geoff Walker and Central Hunter Community Broadcasters chairman Les Gully at the 2CHR studio. Picture supplied

A $10,000 donation by Cessnock Leagues Club will help Central Hunter Community Broadcasting continue its important connection with the Cessnock area.

The donation - provided by the club via the 2022 Cessnock LGA ClubGrants Fund - has allowed the volunteer-run radio station (2CHR-FM) to upgrade its broadcast equipment so programs will be able to continue without risk of imminent failure, as well as improving output.

The grant will also be put towards repairing the station's transmission equipment at Bimbadeen Mountain, which has deteriorated over the years.

Central Hunter Community Broadcasters chairman Les Gully said the grant will help the radio station to continue its service to the community, particularly to people with limited access to other media.

"It keeps us going and helps us provide what we believe is a useful service," he said.

Cessnock Leagues Club CEO Paul Cousins said the club is proud to support such a valuable community service.

More than $70,000 worth of funding is available to local charities, community groups and not-for-profit organisations through Cessnock Leagues Club's 2023 ClubGrants Fund.

Eligible projects and/or services may include:

Community welfare or social services

Community development

Community health services or employment assistance activities

Community or professional sport

Applications close on June 15 and must be submitted via the online portal at clubgrants.com.au.



For more information on ClubGrants and the club's various community support programs, visit cessnockleagues.com.au/the-club/community-support or phone the club on 4993 2655.

Meanwhile, 2CHR-FM is always looking for new members and volunteers, for on-air and administrative roles. Phone the station on 4991 1286 or you can email secretary@2chr.org.

Finalist

It keeps us going and helps us provide what we believe is a useful service. - Les Gully

Cessnock Leagues Club has been named a finalist in the 2023 Clubs & Community Awards, which recognise the outstanding efforts of ClubsNSW member clubs' contributions to the social, cultural, financial or environmental wellbeing of their communities.

Cessnock Leagues Club is nominated for the Mental & Social Wellbeing category, in recognition of its efforts to celebrate, inspire and empower women through its International Women's Day dinners, which raised a combined total of more than $25,000 for domestic violence support services and programs over three years.