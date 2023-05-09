Cessnock people living with a disability now have access to a new community services hub in the heart of Cessnock which offers life skills to enhance independence.
Sunnyfield's new hub, located in Vincent Street, Cessnock opened its doors on Friday, May 5.
The registered not-for-profit charity aims to enrich the lives of people with an intellectual disability by creating choice, opportunities and skills for life.
The opening of the region's newest Sunnyfield hub on May 5 was attended by local community members who were able to see first-hand what the facility has to offer the Cessnock region.
From an outdoor recreational area, to break-out spaces and kitchen facilities, the hub is nothing short of exceptional for local community members living with disabilities.
The hub was a hive of activity on opening day with clients of Sunnyfield putting their skills to use and greeting guests with plenty of smiles, as well as serving guests with some refreshments.
Sunnyfield's Chief Service Delivery Officer Matt Cleary who addressed the event said the hub represents a number of things.
"One is its commitment to Cessnock and the commitment to the community, but also to its commitment to the clients in this room and hopefully to future clients," he said.
Mr Cleary concluded his speech by thanking the clients.
"I'd like to thank the clients, this is your space. You've got to use this space as you want," he said.
"Tell us, and tell the staff about what you want to see at this space and be sure to invite your friends to come along to check out the space."
The Cessnock hub which has a major focus on fun and friends is an environment full of group activities and events including, work-ready programs, cooking skills, financial literary and crafts.
Sunnyfield also has a number of hubs across the Hunter region, including Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Muswellbrook, Port Stephens and Singleton.
Visit sunnyfield.org.au for more information.
In other news:
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.