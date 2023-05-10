Primary school students across the Cessnock Local Government Area (LGA) received an invaluable CPR lesson last week.
Students in Years 5 and 6 at a number of Cessnock primary schools joined in on a CPR workshop, which taught them the skill and its importance.
The workshop was led by Gunnedah Lifeguard Cameron McFarlane, who has found himself in six situations where he had to use CPR.
Mr McFarlane believes it is crucial for young students to learn CPR and its importance.
"I've found that Years 5 and 6 is a really great starting point," he said.
"I've had one student out of this program who has already had to use CPR and that was a great outcome."
In 2011, Mr McFarlane developed the NSW CPR program and he now travels to schools across NSW to teach the importance of CPR.
Mr McFarlane said the one-hour program covers everything from DRSABCD to emergency responses.
"The kids get to have hands on the mannequin station," he said.
"All students gain the opportunity to perform CPR skills on infant, child, and adult mannequin stations, including recovery rolls."
Mr McFarlane said the involvement from students had been fantastic.
"They are eager to ask and answers questions and they perform great CPR," he said.
Mr McFarlane spent a week in the Hunter region and taught the CPR program to stage three students at eight primary schools in Cessnock, including Cessnock West public school, Kearsley public school and Weston public school.
He also traveled to Maitland to deliver the program to students at Largs public school and Hinton public school.
The NSW CPR program is also now in demand to be taught at high schools, covering Year 7 and 8 students.
"It's right across the board now, I cover all the coastal towns as well as regional," he said.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
