Cessnock Library is teaming up with Legal Aid NSW to host four law webinars on important topics, as part of Law Week.
The four webinars will be interactive and will allow attendees to have the opportunity to ask questions to a panel of legal experts via the chat.
Library Services Co-ordinator, Rose-marie Walters said the sessions were beneficial for all.
"This is a great opportunity for the community to join legal experts from Legal Aid NSW as they canvas key areas of common concern, and I warmly welcome everyone to join in," she said.
The four webinars are:
Monday 15 May 12-1pm: Scams and the law
Hear from legal experts about how to protect yourself against scams and what you can do if you get scammed.
Tuesday 16 May 12-1pm: Renting and the law
Hear from legal experts about your rights as a renter.
Wednesday 17 May 12-1pm: Traffic fines, driving and the law
Hear from legal experts about driving laws and options for dealing with fines.
Friday 19 May 12-1pm: Debt and the law
Hear from legal experts and financial counsellors about your options for dealing with debt.
All webinars will be held at Cessnock Library. Bookings are essential and can be made at the library webpage or by calling Cessnock Library on 4993 4399. You can also pop in to the library and book at the desk.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
