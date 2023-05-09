The Advertiser - Cessnock
Traffic flow and travel times in Cessnock are set to improve as plans for the Wollombi Road upgrade begin

May 9 2023 - 6:30pm
Congestion at Wollombi Road, Cessnock during peak hours. Picture supplied
Congestion at Wollombi Road, Cessnock during peak hours. Picture supplied

Traffic flow and travel times in Cessnock are set to improve as Cessnock City Council begins planning for the Wollombi Road Upgrade.

Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

