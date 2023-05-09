Traffic flow and travel times in Cessnock are set to improve as Cessnock City Council begins planning for the Wollombi Road Upgrade.
The upgrade will provide two travel lanes each way between Abbotsford Street, Bellbird and West Avenue, Cessnock.
It will also deliver new and upgraded cycleways, footpaths, kerbs, bus stops and improvements to current parking arrangements.
Cessnock City Council Mayor Jay Suvaal said the upgrade of Wollombi Road was well understood as a local transport priority.
"In 2015 we consulted with the community while developing the Cessnock LGA Traffic and Transport strategy, and through this consultation the upgrade of Wollombi Road was highlighted as a key priority," Cr Suvaal said.
"Multiple councillor workshops and briefings have been held since, which ultimately led us to securing $16.8 million in funding earlier this year as part of the Accelerated Infrastructure Fund Round 3."
Cr Suvaal added the Cessnock Local Government Area is experiencing rapid growth, and the upgrade of Wollombi Road is essential to accommodate current and forecasted traffic growth and to ease congestion on roads.
"I'm sure anyone who travels this route during peak times understands that congestion along Wollombi Road is a major issue," he said.
Benefits of the upgrade to Wollombi Road include:
Council will be seeking to communicate with directly affected residents and businesses along Wollombi Road in coming weeks and gathering other community feedback to inform the design as the project progresses.
For more information on the Wollombi Road Upgrade visit: https://www.cessnock.nsw.gov.au/WollombiRoad.
In other news:
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.