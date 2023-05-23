The latest round of the Community War Memorials Fund for 2023-2024 is open with $125,000 in funding available for the protection and repair of war memorials.
State Member for the Electorate of Cessnock, Clayton Barr MP said it is important to look after local memorials as they are one of the ways to commemorate the sacrifices made by servicemen and women from the community.
"I encourage local community organisations including memorial trusts, veteran groups and local councils, to apply for funding to support the repair, protection and conservation of community war memorials listed on the NSW War Memorials Register," he said.
Minister for Veterans, David Harris MP announced the opening of the program administered through the NSW Office of Veterans Affairs.
"Our war memorials are the cornerstones of commemoration on Anzac Day and other important days that honour the service and sacrifice of our veterans," he said.
Community groups can apply for up to $10,000.
Funding is available to assist with a range of conservation projects including condition assessments, and specialist cleaning and repairs.
Recipients of funding from previous rounds of the program include the Branxton RSL sub-Branch who were awarded $10,000 in funding for the conservation of the Branxton RSL Memorial Hall.
To be eligible for funding, the memorial must be listed on the NSW War Memorials Register. More information on the program and details for how to apply are available via https://www.veterans.nsw.gov.au/heritage/community-war-memorials-fund/.
Round 1 of the Community War Memorials Fund closes at 5pm on July 25, 2023.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
