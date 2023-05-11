An exciting range of wineries, breweries and entertainment will be showcased at the 2023 Hunter Valley Wine and Beer Festival.
The festival - which will be held at Rydges Resort Hunter Valley (formerly Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley) on Saturday, June 24 will celebrate an outstanding 2023 vintage predicted for Hunter Valley red and white wines.
An exciting lineup of over 50 premium wine, beer and spirit producers will offer tastings throughout the day, including established and boutique Hunter Valley wineries, along with local breweries and some of the region's most exciting distillers.
In between tastings (which will also include local cheese and other artisan products), festival-goers can enjoy live entertainment, foods from a wide range of providores, and the opportunity to relax in the spacious grounds of the Rydges Resort.
Running from 11am to 5pm, the festival is a family-friendly event, with free entry for children and a variety of activities including a jumping castle, train rides, and face painting.
The event will once again support the local Rural Fire Service, with fundraising activities on the day.
General admission tickets are available online for $15pp ($25pp on the day). Tastings are available for $2 each (30ml wine, 100ml beer/cider). Cans of beer will also be available for purchase.
There is plenty of onsite parking at Rydges Resort and for visitors staying in the Hunter Valley over the weekend, Vineyard Shuttles is providing return transfers from local accommodation to the festival for $20 pp. Bookings can be made via 02 4991 3655 or tours@vineyardshuttle.com.au.
For bookings and further information, go to www.huntervalleywinefestival.com.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
