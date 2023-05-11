The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News
What's on

An outstanding vintage for Hunter Valley red and white wines will be celebrated at the region's Wine and Beer Festival

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated May 11 2023 - 3:29pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FESTIVAL: The 2023 Hunter Valley Wine and Beer Festival will be held at Rydges Resort Hunter Valley on Saturday, June 24. Picture supplied
FESTIVAL: The 2023 Hunter Valley Wine and Beer Festival will be held at Rydges Resort Hunter Valley on Saturday, June 24. Picture supplied

An exciting range of wineries, breweries and entertainment will be showcased at the 2023 Hunter Valley Wine and Beer Festival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.