An open and expansive game was coming to fruition as the Eagles looked to slice through the Bears defence once more in the 20th minute, Taylor bringing down a long lob with his chest and showing Mitch Dobson a clean pair of heels before putting the ball on a platter for Fletcher Davis, who got his footing all wrong and was unable to make contact. In similarly end-to-end fashion, the Bears would then respond once more as captain Chris Hurley floated a cross towards the back post that was cut back superbly by a lunging Jacob Dundas at full stretch into the path of Konagaya, who made no mistake from close range to hand the hosts a 21st minute lead.