Midweek disappointment against Valentine set the Weston Workers Bears the challenge of reversing their fortunes as they returned home for their first league game at Rockwell Automation Park since March to host promoted New Lambton on Sunday afternoon.
The competition's second tightest defence would meet its equal lowest output offence in a clash that appeared on paper to represent an opportunity for the Bears to elevate themselves back above Edgeworth Eagles into second place on the ladder.
Under gloomy Weston skies, the sides got off to a late start just over 20 minutes behind schedule due to a rain delay, honouring the passing of Bears life member Alan Horder with a minute's silence before kick off. Paul Sichalwe returned to the starting line up in the middle of the park for the Bears after serving a controversial suspension, while Ethan Gunther was selected for a second straight game between the sticks after a solid debut showing.
A deft backheel from Connor Evans to Yuta Konagaya would ultimately earn the Bears their first corner of the match in the 10th minute, but nothing came of the opportunity. The Eagles responded in kind in the 14th minute, but with substantially greater success; the initial strike from Thomas Siderovski off the near post cross proved awkward for Sichalwe to deal with, and his initial attempted clearance made it only as far as Riley Taylor, who converted from close range via a heavy deflection.
The Bears dusted themselves off right away and a probing Evans through ball to Ben Clouten saw the latter make a dangerous incursion into the box and create all kinds of headaches for New Lambton skipper Corey Nicholas, who got the ball caught between his legs and allowed Aaron Niyonkuru to prod home from two yards into a virtually empty net with keeper Alex Bozinovski having already committed.
An open and expansive game was coming to fruition as the Eagles looked to slice through the Bears defence once more in the 20th minute, Taylor bringing down a long lob with his chest and showing Mitch Dobson a clean pair of heels before putting the ball on a platter for Fletcher Davis, who got his footing all wrong and was unable to make contact. In similarly end-to-end fashion, the Bears would then respond once more as captain Chris Hurley floated a cross towards the back post that was cut back superbly by a lunging Jacob Dundas at full stretch into the path of Konagaya, who made no mistake from close range to hand the hosts a 21st minute lead.
A touch of frustration began to creep in for the visitors, who were committing the odd cynical foul here and there and earning their way into the referee's notebook. One such instance in the 30th minute as Sam Brain pulled Clouten off the ball saw the Bears awarded a free kick in a threatening position, but they were unable to profit from the opportunity. A misplaced pass from Alex Bozinovski while he was well off his line saw Clouten try his luck from range, but his attempt lacked direction and failed to hit the target.
Alex Bozinovski would make a hash of a speculative 32nd minute Evans wormburner, and from the subsequent deep corner, Connor Heydon directed his touch back across goal into the path of Alessandro Ouwerkerk and then Clouten, who applied the final touch to double the home side's advantage. The early setback now felt like a distant memory as the Bears now looked very much on the front foot and were making their pressure count on the scoreboard; a refreshing change after an absence of such on a couple of recent occasions.
The Bears were not messing about, and looked to extend their lead in the 39th minute as a surging Konagaya laced a powerful drive towards Alex Bozinovski, who was strong behind the ball and was then forced into further action with Dundas rifling the rebound towards him. The subsequent contact felled him for quite some time and he returned to his feet looking rather ginger after having been rattled.
To the visitors' credit, they demonstrated no shortage of resolve and enjoyed a period of momentum of their own through the final five minutes of the half. A well-executed in-swinging cross from Davis in the 42nd minute was headed over by Joel Caldwell, while a fluffed Gunther clearance in the 44th saw Dylan Bozinovski make a meal of the chance that fell to him with the Bears gloveman off his line.
A wide free kick from Davis in the first minute of stoppage time was well blocked by Clouten in the wall, but Gunther was all at sea and the looping deflection sailed all the way into the back of the net. The kick off to resume the match was the last touch before the break, and despite being in control for the majority of the half, the Bears now found themselves with only a slender advantage.
Things would get a whole lot worse for the Bears shortly after the interval. A 50th minute cross from Caldwell found Kai Bradley lurking in acres of space 20 yards out, and with time to measure up his strike, he converted coolly past Gunther to level proceedings at 3-3. After having conceded just nine goals in the first nine matches of their season, the Bears had now shipped three in just over a half of football and the signs would now surely be concerning for manager Kew Jaliens.
The hosts nearly had another hiccup in the 60th minute as Davis, who had kept the Bears defence's hands full all afternoon, delivered a deep cross into a good area that had Gunther caught in two minds and caused him to grasp at fresh air; fortunately, the ball sailed just beyond the head of Taylor and as such the Bears were not punished. Konagaya had a chance at the other end a minute later, but his attempt was comfortably saved by Alex Bozinovski.
A horror misplaced back pass in the 65th minute found Clouten in prime real estate, and he showed excellent composure to round Alex Bozinovski and tap home into the empty net from an acute angle to restore the hosts' lead and grab a brace for the afternoon. He has taken his opportunity to nail down a starting berth with both hands in recent games and the scoring output has proven a thoroughly justified reward for his constant industry, proactivity and livewire energy going forward.
Hurley was awarded a yellow card in the 68th minute for a tactical shirt pull to break up a potentially threatening attack; the resultant long-range free kick bobbled about in the box and popped up promisingly for Taylor, however he was unable to keep his shot down on the volley and smacked it skywards. A mazy Evans run saw only a timely last-ditch intervention from Louis Townsend come between Clouten and his hat trick in the 77th minute, while a Maxwell half volley on the turn a minute later at the other end sounded clean as a whistle off the boot but sailed just over the bar.
Clouten would not have to wait much longer though, as an 83rd minute Niyonkuru free kick gave Alex Bozinovski fits, tipping the ball off the line while retreating due to the awkward height of the cross; Clouten was on hand to convert the simplest of headers from about a foot out and seal a hat trick that will live long in the memory of the Bears faithful. He made way immediately afterwards to a richly deserved ovation, having handed his side a two-goal buffer once more and all but put the result to bed once and for all.
A coming together of bodies in the 87th minute saw Evans tangle awkwardly with Taylor, the latter coming off second best and taking a while to return to his feet. The remainder of the contest looked to be playing out relatively free of incident, aside from perhaps a slightly amusing moment in the 92nd minute that saw Dobson get his stride all wrong and step directly on the ball to concede a corner and enter into an impromptu leopard crawl over the byline.
That was until the 93rd minute, when substitute Dieuseul Kandundaho stretched to reach a bouncing through ball and was collected heavily by the advancing Alex Bozinovski; after a second or two of hesitation, the referee duly pointed to the spot and up stepped Ouwerkerk, who was looking to open his account in Bears colours. Bozinovski, though, was equal to the task, producing a fine save low to his right to deny the Dutchman and prevent the scoreline blowing out; full time came not long afterwards.
What should have been a relatively straightforward victory came with more than a few nervy moments after a smattering of defensive lapses allowed the Bears' prolific attacking output to be thrice cancelled out by their plucky opponents, to whom no small amount of credit should go for their exceptional attitude in the face of pressure and their tremendous execution of a crossing-oriented gameplan to expose vulnerabilities in their opponents' armour.
The Bears will need to continue aiming up ahead of the second in a run of four consecutive home fixtures - after five straight away trips - as they take on Cooks Hill United on Sunday afternoon. Bizarrely, the two split their 2022 meetings 5-0 apiece, with the Bears no doubt keen to banish the memories of the last such encounter that saw them put to the sword in a manner rarely seen. Their eastern opponents have experienced mixed fortunes to start 2023, lying 8th with 10 points accrued over as many games.
