Cessnock District Netball Association has entered five teams to compete in the Maitland winter comp for the first time

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated May 16 2023 - 3:15pm, first published 3:00pm
Cessnock Leagues Club 'Black' team are competing in the A1 grade. Picture supplied.
Competing under the banner of Cessnock Leagues Club Netball Representative, the Cessnock District Netball Association (CDNA) will have teams from 15 years to opens in the Maitland competition.

