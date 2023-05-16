Competing under the banner of Cessnock Leagues Club Netball Representative, the Cessnock District Netball Association (CDNA) will have teams from 15 years to opens in the Maitland competition.
The netball season kicked off on Saturday, April 29 and CDNA president Renae Procter said it is exciting times for the club to compete in Maitland.
"It's fantastic for our members to be given the opportunity for a stronger more competitive competition," she said.
"It also allows for ladies to play on a social level as well."
The Cessnock Leagues Club Netball Representative has three teams competing in A Grade and a further two teams competing in Cadets Division 1.
Cessnock Hospitality Group CEO Paul Cousins said they're proud to support the netball club and help the sport grow in Cessnock.
"It's exciting to see more opportunities for local people to play the sport at a competitive level," he said.
Ms Procter said the club is confident after their first year playing in Maitland that they will have more members for next year.
"We look forward to continuing to grow the club with senior members for the Maitland competition whilst continuing the development of our juniors at Cessnock with our local competition," she said.
Now in week 4, Cessnock Leagues Club Netball Representative has had a number of wins in their first few weeks of competition.
"The uniforms look great and the ladies are enjoying themselves," Ms Procter said.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
