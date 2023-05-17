Legendary guitarist and singer-songwriter Kevin Borich will bring the Kevin Borich Express live to the stage at Qirkz in the Hunter on Friday, June 9.
Audiences can expect to hear his music delivered through his firebrand guitar, in a powerhouse trio.
Borich recorded his first single with Astor Records at age 12 and his music career has now spanned 60 years.
He is a quintessential stalwart in the Australian and New Zealand music scene.
The 75-year-old has opened for Elton John, AC/DC, Jeff Beck, Buddy Guy and shared the stage with artists Bo Didley, Richie Blackmore (Deep Purple) and Ron Wood (Rolling Stones).
Borich has a massive repertoire of songs at his fingertips, with hits from The La De Das, The Party Boys, his own originals, and covers.
He released his latest album Legacy in 2022 which is currently sitting at number five on the Australian Blues and Roots Airplay Charts.
Borich will release another album in July titled Duets, which will feature a number of well known Australian artists.
He is known as a founding member of the La De Das writing the top 10 hit Gonna See My Baby Tonight in 1971 before forming the Kevin Borich Express and featuring in Australian rock supergroup the Party Boys.
The Kevin Borich Express at Qirkz in The Hunter is on Friday, June 9 with doors opening at 7pm. Tickets can be purchased via the Sticky Tickets website.
Borich will also have hardcopies of the Duets album at his Hunter show.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
