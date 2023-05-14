The Advertiser - Cessnock
Patrick Andrews scores double as Greta Branxton Colts beat Singleton Greyhounds 30-22

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated May 15 2023 - 2:56pm, first published May 14 2023 - 5:00pm
Greta Branxton five-eighth Patrick Andrews catches the ball against Aberdeen at Greta Central Oval on Saturday, April 15. Picture by Daniel Johnson
Greta Branxton five-eighth Patrick Andrews catches the ball against Aberdeen at Greta Central Oval on Saturday, April 15. Picture by Daniel Johnson

Greta Branxton Colts have returned to the top of the Group-21 ladder after beating the Singleton Greyhounds 30-22 on Sunday, May 14.

