Greta Branxton Colts have returned to the top of the Group-21 ladder after beating the Singleton Greyhounds 30-22 on Sunday, May 14.
The two sides met at Greta Central Oval in a top-of-the-table clash. Colts five-eighth Patrick Andrews was a standout with two tries and five conversions.
Greta Branxton opened the scoring through backrower Jonah Lisiua before the Greyhounds hit back.
Jesse Howard and Andrews scored in quick succession for Greta Brannxton, Tylar Carter grabbing a fourth for the Colts after Singleton had narrowed the gap with two of their own.
Andrews scored again before the Greyhounds grabbed a consolation try in the dying minutes through Leslie Khan.
Denman beat Muswellbrook 38-20 in a high-scoring match in Muswellbrook while Scone continued their improved form in a tight 16-14 win over Aberdeen.
Adam Clydsdale, Jarrod Wicks and Ashton Frost scored tries as the Thoroughbreds held on for the win.
The Colts also had a win in reserve grade with a comfortable 38-10 victory over the Greyhounds while Merriwa thrashed Muswellbrook 46-10. Aberdeen beat Scone 22-8 while Denman had the bye.
Group 21 first-grade ladder: Greta-Branxton 8, Scone 6, Singleton 6, Denman 5, Muswellbrook 3, Aberdeen 0.
