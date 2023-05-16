BRANXTON RODEO
85 MCMULLINS ROAD, BRANXTON
The rodeo is coming to Branxton for a day of family fun on Saturday, May 20. Kicking off at 10am until 9pm, the first event will take place at 1pm. There will be a bar, stalls, food vendors and more on the day. Entry is $20pp for adults, $10pp for children (aged 9-17) and free for children aged 8 and under. Tickets will be on sale online only and can be purchased via https://www.ticketebo.com.au/branxton-rodeo/branxton-rodeo.
BIGGEST MORNING TEA
MARTHAVILLE ARTS AND CRAFTS COTTAGE
Rotary Club of Cessnock will host the Biggest Morning Tea at Marthaville Arts and Crafts Cottage (200 Wollombi Road, Cessnock) on Wednesday, May 24. Entry is $25pp and includes five $1 tickets into the auction raffle. The event will be on from 10am to 1pm and all proceeds will go to the Cancer Council. Phone Vicki on 0418 250 887 to reserve your spot before Monday, May 22. Entry will be for the first 50 people to register.
LIVE MUSIC
NINETEEN HUNTER VALLEY
Nineteen Hunter Valley have your have your weekend sorted with live music scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Hunter singer songwriter Sami Cooke will kick off the weekend of live music on Friday, May 19 at 5pm. On Saturday, May 20, solo musician Lewis Howells will be playing tunes from 4.30pm. Musician Louis Burt will round out the weekend with hits from the 70's all the way to current hits from 11am on Sunday, May 21.
THE VALLEY MARKETS
MILLER PARK HOTEL, BRANXTON
The Valley Markets will be held at Miller Park Hotel, Branxton on Sunday, May 21, from 9.30am until 2pm. Featuring a range of handmade crafts, gourmet foods, accessories for your pooches and much more. Visit The Valley Markets on Facebook for updates.
LIVE MUSIC
NEATH HOTEL
Green Ginger will take to the stage at Neath Hotel on Saturday, May 20 for an evening of rock n roll. The band will be at Neath Hotel from 7pm until 10pm.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
