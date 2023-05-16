The rodeo is coming to Branxton for a day of family fun on Saturday, May 20. Kicking off at 10am until 9pm, the first event will take place at 1pm. There will be a bar, stalls, food vendors and more on the day. Entry is $20pp for adults, $10pp for children (aged 9-17) and free for children aged 8 and under. Tickets will be on sale online only and can be purchased via https://www.ticketebo.com.au/branxton-rodeo/branxton-rodeo.