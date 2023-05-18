Founders of the Spirit of Giving Fundraising Hub Helen and Robert Dyball are giving back to the Cessnock community.
The couple, who are heavily involved with running the Cessnock Christian Christmas Day Lunch, are at the forefront of a newly-established charity in Cessnock.
The not-for-profit charity will soon be able to provide a safe and pleasant environment for those in need in the Hunter region at their community outreach centre in the former St Vincent de Paul chapel in Cumberland Street, Cessnock.
"We'll be here to help those that need the help and we hope to make life a little bit easier for the forgotten," Mrs Dyball said.
The site will have washing machines, dryers, kitchen facilities and will also serve as a place for people to come and have a chat.
Mr Dyball added another aspect to coming in for a chat will be the opportunity to seek an appointment with a specialist.
"We're hoping to get services such as legal aid, a hairdresser, dental hygiene, and financial support on budget planning into the hall," he said.
Mrs Dyball said they are also hoping to have a supply of clothes handy for those in need.
"We'd like to be able to offer people clothing, even for those going to court, to be able to wear something nice," she said.
Renovations to the hall are underway with a dedicated work team from JobLink Plus assisting with renovations in readiness for a July opening.
Once renovations are complete, the community outreach centre will be open during the day five days a week, Monday through to Friday.
All donations are appreciated and can be made via https://spiritofgiving.com.au/.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
