Helen and Robert Dyball are at the forefront of a not-for-profit charity that is trying to make life a little bit easier for the needy

Laura Rumbel
May 18 2023 - 12:00pm
RENOVATIONS: Founders of the Spirit of Giving Fundraising Hub Helen and Robert Dyball with their dedicated work team from JobLink Plus, Cessnock. Picture by Laura Rumbel
RENOVATIONS: Founders of the Spirit of Giving Fundraising Hub Helen and Robert Dyball with their dedicated work team from JobLink Plus, Cessnock. Picture by Laura Rumbel

Founders of the Spirit of Giving Fundraising Hub Helen and Robert Dyball are giving back to the Cessnock community.

