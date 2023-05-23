Robert and Helen Dyball are one step closer to providing an outreach centre in Cessnock, following a generous donation.
The Spirit of Giving Fundraising Hub received financial support from ODA Advisory (ODAA), which will help to go towards a new laundry to assist disadvantaged people living in the Hunter.
Robert and Helen Dyball, said they are extremely blessed for the donation from the ODAA.
"This will help to go towards the new laundry and equipment and shower facility," Mrs Dyball said.
"This will enable us to support our clients, which is currently missing, for the homeless and forgotten members of our community."
The outreach service is anticipating to assist three to four clients a day with their personal laundry and hygiene requirements.
Director of ODAA Ted Coupe said the board are pleased to see the donation will help many in need in a time of cost and living difficulties.
In other news:
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.