Spirit of Giving Fundraising Hub has received a generous donation which will go towards the outreach centre in Cessnock

By Laura Rumbel
May 23 2023 - 3:00pm
NOT-FOR-PROFIT: Spirit of Giving Fundraising Hub's Robert and Helen Dyball with ODA Advisory Director Ted Coupe. Picture by Laura Rumbel.
Robert and Helen Dyball are one step closer to providing an outreach centre in Cessnock, following a generous donation.

