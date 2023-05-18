Cessnock City Council is encouraging local residents to have their say on a draft Unreasonable Customer Conduct Policy, which is currently on exhibition.
Cessnock City Council General Manager Ken Liddell said it was important that council staff feel supported and are afforded clear guidance on how to respond when they find themselves in challenging situations.
"The safety and wellbeing of staff is our highest priority," Mr Liddell said.
"The draft Unreasonable Customer Conduct Policy provides a clear and unambiguous framework to handle unreasonable conduct, including aggressive, abusive, harrassing or threatening behaviour by members of the public."
Mr Liddell said the draft policy draws a clear line on unacceptable behaviour towards council employees.
"It states, council has a zero tolerance policy towards any harm, abuse or threats directed towards council officials or third parties attending council premises," he said.
Council also aims to provide a consistent experience for customers when managing a dispute, underpinned by a complaint handling process centered on objectivity and fairness.
The draft Unreasonable Customer Conduct Policy has been updated to align with the NSW Ombudsman's Managing Unreasonable Customer Conduct Manual and model policy.
The draft Unreasonable Customer Conduct Policy is on public exhibition until Monday, May 22.
To find out more about the draft policy and to have your say, visit: https://together.cessnock.nsw.gov.au/draft-unreasonable-customer-conduct-policy.
In other news:
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.