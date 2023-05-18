The Advertiser - Cessnock
A draft Unreasonable Customer Conduct Policy will provide council staff with a clear and unambiguous framework to handle unreasonable conduct

Updated May 18 2023 - 3:51pm, first published 3:30pm
Cessnock City Council chambers building. File picture.
Cessnock City Council is encouraging local residents to have their say on a draft Unreasonable Customer Conduct Policy, which is currently on exhibition.

